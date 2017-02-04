Stocks inch up amid global uncertainty

Seoul’s main bourse moved up slightly on Friday. International factors, such as China’s lowered manufacturing index and Donald Trump’s protectionist moves, weakened investor sentiment despite the Bank of Korea announcing a current account surplus on the same day.“Exports are improving, and there is money out there to buy stocks,” said Kim Byong-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. “The market will attempt to advance despite Trump-triggered uncertainties and other market uncertainties.”The Kospi closed at 2,073.16, up 2.15 points, or 0.1 percent.Retail investors were the main contributors to the lift, having net bought 111.7 billion won ($97.4 million). Foreign investors and institutional investors sold shares worth 111.2 billion won and 57.5 billion won each.Trade volume was moderate at 386 million shares worth 4.65 trillion won, with losers outnumbering gainers 479 to 338.Large-cap shares gained 0.2 percent growth on Friday, while middle and small-cap shares shed 0.6 and 0.3 percent.Samsung Electronics added 0.25 percent to reach 1,973,000 won. SK Hynix climbed 1.7 percent to 53,700 won. Hyundai Motor and affiliate Hyundai Mobis also saw positive results as they rose 1.1 percent to 137,500 won and 0.62 percent to 242,500 won.But oil refiners suffered a setback as investors attempted to lock in recent gains. SK Innovation slumped 2.8 percent to 156,500 won and Lotte Chemical slipped 0.51 percent to 393,500 won. S-Oil ended at 80,900 won, down 1.34 percent. LG Display shed 2.15 percent to 29,550 won.The secondary Kosdaq fell for the second trading day, closing 609.21, down 3.83 points, or 0.62 percent.Celltrion rose 0.89 percent to 101,500 won as Kakao rose 0.39 percent to 78,000 won, and CJ E&M, increased 2.22 percent to 87,400 won. Medytox slumped 3.53 percent to 418,200 won.The Korean won weakened slightly less than 0.1 percent to 1147.6 against the greenback.The three-year government bond yield went up one basis point to 1.69 percent and 10-year yield up three basis points to 2.18 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, YONHAP [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]