A sign at a gas station in Jongro, central Seoul, shows a liter (0.26 gallons) of gasoline selling for 1,998 won ($1.76) on Sunday. Gas prices have been on the rise for 10 weeks as international crude prices have been recovering this year. While the average gasoline price was 1,516.5 won per liter, Seoul’s average was higher at 1,615.8 won. [YONHAP]