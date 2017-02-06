SK Telecom plans to build IoT network in Thailand

SK Telecom, Korea’s top mobile carrier, said Sunday it will build a network for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) in Bangkok and Phuket, Thailand.Under a contract with Thailand’s state-owned CAT Telecom signed Friday, SK Telecom plans to build the network and start a trial service in April, the company said in a statement.The IoT technology is aimed at connecting every object with the Internet. SK Telecom uses the low-power LoRa technology, one of the IoT standards seeking to become a global platform. SK Telecom said it will build the IoT network near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, offering a location-tracking service for tourists. The service also will allow people to hail a taxi or find lost objects, the carrier said. Yonhap