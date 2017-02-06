Don’t put all the blame on Thaad (국문)

It was in late 2015 that the Chinese government announced a drastic reinforcement of safety management standards on imported cosmetics products. Beijing notified the World Trade Organization and set a one-year grace period. It was fairly a transparent process. It is worthy to notice the timing of December, 2015. In July 2016, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) deployment was announced. So the cosmetics safety control is unrelated to Thaad.
Recently, it was reported that the Chinese Customs’ decision to decline some Korean cosmetic products was a retaliation for Thaad.
However, the companies admit faults on their side, such as discrepancy between documents and contents and inclusion of unapproved ingredients, such as preservative. Among 19 cases that failed to pass, 13 of them were submitted by one small company that is not well known.
The Koran Embassy in China and the Food and Drug Administration investigated each case and announced that they could not be deemed as retaliation. Nevertheless, the market sensitively reacted to some media reports that blamed Thaad as the cause. The overall stock price of the cosmetics industry plummeted. Most companies that passed the reinforced standards are unreasonably affected. An executive at a major cosmetics maker said, “When Thaad is actually deployed, we are considering possibility of tightened customs screening and even boycott. However, there has not been a damage in sales in the Chinese market yet. In fact, we suffered greater damage from the stock price that fell due to the sensitive reaction of the market.”
Situations are similar for other products mentioned as target of retaliation. The exclusion of the electric cars equipped with Korea-made NMC batteries from government subsidies was announced in 2015 before the Thaad deployment was decided. Also, the bidet made in Korea that passed customs but failed in the sample test is also unrelated to Thaad. The electric current was not included in the label, which is required, and the company now exports a corrected version and did not suffer any real damage. It is unlikely and unreasonable that the Chinese authority would take an action that does not incur any damage as a retaliation.
Of course, there are some industries that are suffering from retaliation. Even a Chinese foreign ministry official admitted that the sudden disappearance of once-ubiquitous Korean celebrities from television was influenced by the government. The number of Chinese visitors noticeably declined since the China National Tourist Office unofficially set a guideline in October, 2016. The tax investigation into Lotte subsidiaries after Lotte expressed intention to provide a site for Thaad base is obviously retaliatory.
It is not right to blame Thaad for everything. That’s what China wants.
Koreans cannot deal with China unless we become calm and brave.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 4, Page 27
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
중국 정부가 수입 화장품에 대한 안전관리규범을 대폭 강화한다고 공표한 건 2015년 하반기의 일이다. 세계무역기구(WTO)에 그 내용을 통보하고 1년간의 유예기간도 설정했다. 나름대로 투명하게 절차를 밟은 셈이다. 중요한 건 2015년12월이란 시점이다. 한반도고고도미사일방어(사드·THAAD) 배치 결정은 이듬해 7월에 발표됐다. 화장품 안전관리 강화는 사드의 '사'자와도 무관하다는 얘기다.
최근 중국 세관이 일부 국내 업체의 화장품에 통관 불합격 판정을 내린 게 사드 보복 조치인 것처럼 보도됐다. 하지만 해당 업체들조차 서류와 내용물과의 불일치, 방부제 같은 부적합 성분 함유 등 자신들의 귀책사유를 인정한다. 적발된 19건 가운데 13건은 지명도 낮은 중소업체 한 곳에 집중됐다. 주중대사관과 식품의약청은 개별 사례를 조사한 뒤 "사드 보복으로 보기 어렵다"고 발표했다. 그럼에도 시장은 사드 보복으로 몰아간 일부 언론의 보도에 예민하게 반응했다. 화장품 업종 전체의 주가가 출렁 내려앉은 것이다. 강화된 기준도 거뜬히 통과중인 대부분의 업체들만 억울하다. 대형 업체의 한 임원은 말한다. "사드 실물이 배치될 경우 통관 강화 뿐 아니라 불매운동이 일어날 가능성까지 염두에 두고 있다. 하지만 적어도 지금까지는 중국 시장 매출에서 타격이 없다. 오히려 국내 언론이나 시장의 과민한 반응에 따른 주가 하락으로 입은 피해가 훨씬 크다."
화장품 뿐 아니라 사드 보복으로 거론된 여타 상품도 사정은 비슷하다. 한국 업체의 삼원계 배터리 장착 전기자동차에 대한 보조금 지급 제외 조치는 실은 사드 배치 발표전인 2015년에 이미 중국 정부가 예고한 것이다. 최근 한국산 비데가 통관을 거친 뒤의 사후 샘플 검사에서 적발된 사례도 사드와 무관하다. 제품에 부착하는 규격 표시에 필수 사항인 전류 표기를 빠뜨렸다는 이유였는데 해당 업체는 이를 수정해 보내고 있기 때문에 아무런 실질적 피해를 입지 않았다. 피해를 안주는 보복조치? 중국 당국이 그런 조치를 보복이랍시고 감행했을 리가 없고 논리적으로도 모순이다.
물론 보복이 분명해 보이는 업종도 있다. 그 많던 한류 스타가 어느 순간 TV에서 사라진 건 중국 외교부 당국자도 "중국 인민이 제재한 것"이라 시인했다. 중국인 관광객은 국가여유국의 지침이 비공식적으로 내려간 지난해 10월부터 눈에 띄게 줄었다. 사드 부지 제공 의향을 밝힌 롯데 계열사에 대한 세무조사는 누가 봐도 보복성이 짙다.
하지만 뭔가 조그만 문제가 발생해도 사드 때문이라고 지레 겁을 먹는 건 금물이다. 주가 폭락 등 우리 기업의 불필요한 피해도 막아야겠지만 그 때마다 국내 여론이 춤추는 것 또한 곤란한 일이다. 무엇보다도 중국이 노리는 바가 그것이다. 소설 삼국지에서 단기필마의 장비는 험악한 인상과 호통 한마디로 조조의 대군을 장판교에서 몰아냈다. 자고로 중국인은 싸우지 않고 이기는 걸 최고로 삼는 민족이다. 우리 스스로 먼저 의연해지지 않고선 그런 중국을 상대할 수 없다.
예영준 베이징 총국장