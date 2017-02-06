‘Thank You, Samsung’ (국문)
'땡큐, 삼성' 트윗 올리며 일자리 요구한 트럼프
Feb 06,2017
Early Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump turned to his Twitter account to mention a familiar name: “Thank You Samsung!,” he wrote, “We would love to have you,” linking a media report that Samsung was considering opening a home appliance factory in the United States. But the Korean electronics giant hasn’t made the plan official. Trump’s tweet has bewildered Samsung and other Korean companies. The offensive agenda to materialize Trump’s campaign promise to increase hiring and industrial activity in the U.S. has reached Korean enterprises.
The so-called Trumponomics pledging redesigning of trade deals, spending and tax policies to bolster U.S. interests and growth have gained steam. It went down to specific details and does not end in making companies build factories on U.S. land for finished goods. Peter Navarro, heading the new National Trade Council, suggested the need for the United States to regain control over the supply chain.
“It does the American economy no long-term good to only keep the big-box factories where we are now assembling American products composed primarily of foreign components,” he said. “We need to manufacture those components in a robust domestic supply chain that will spur jobs and wage growth.” The Trump team is out to break down the long-held global outsourcing and supply chain by making sure everything is done in the U.S.
Past hawkish presidents usually eased their tones after the campaign and compromised with reality upon taking office. Governments and enterprises worldwide have withheld responses due to uncertainties over Trump’s unorthodox and ambitious campaign agenda. But Trump is proving to be good on his promises by attacking states of exploiting currencies and overthrowing trade deals in the first week in office. His agenda has now become certain.
The Korean business community must work closely with the government to devise an effective response. A company cannot alone fight the U.S. president. Japanese and German leaders personally responded to Trump’s accusation on currency policy. Korean companies should also try to customize investment plans to contribute to increasing jobs in the United States.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 4, Page 26
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 3일 새벽(현지시간) "땡큐, 삼성"이라는 트윗을 올렸다. 삼성전자가 미국에 가전공장 건설을 검토 중이라는 미국 온라인 매체 보도에 대해 트럼프 대통령이 직접 반응을 전한 것이다. 하지만 삼성이 미국 공장 건설과 관련해 아무것도 결정하지 않은 상태라는 점에서 이는 일종의 해프닝이었다. 그럼에도 이 트윗에 삼성뿐 아니라 국내 기업들은 곤혹스러움과 긴장감을 숨기지 않는다. 미국에서 만들어 팔라는 미국우선주의를 표방한 '트럼프노믹스'의 압박이 본격화되는 신호탄으로 보고 있어서다.
실제로 트럼프노믹스의 압박 기조는 심상치 않다. 미국에 완제품 조립공장 정도를 세우는 것으로 끝날 조짐이 아니다. 피터 나바로 백악관 국가무역위원회 위원장은 최근 한 인터뷰에서 "미국 내 완제품 조립으론 안 된다. 부품까지 미국에서 만들어야 한다"고 밝혔다. 다국적 제조업체들이 1990년대 세계화 이후 구축한 글로벌 소싱 체제를 무력화하고 조립·포장뿐 아니라 '미국산 인사이드'까지 밀어붙이겠다는 것이다.
과거 전례에 비추어 대통령 당선 이후엔 대선 기간의 강성 공약도 현실과 타협점을 찾곤 했다. 이에 각국 정부와 기업들은 트럼프의 대선 공약도 '불확실성'으로 놓고 대응 방안을 탐색했다. 그러나 실체를 드러낸 트럼프노믹스는 초반부터 환율조작국 카드를 꺼내들며 세계와 환율 전쟁을 벌이는 등 대선 공약의 실현의지를 저돌적으로 드러냈다. 더이상 '불확실성'이 아닌 '확실성'으로 변모하고 있는 것이다.
이에 따라 재계에선 미국의 정책기조가 확실해진 만큼 정부와 기업이 공동으로 대응전략을 마련해야 한다는 주장이 나오고 있다. 개별 기업 단위로는 미 대통령의 압박에 맞서기 힘들기 때문이다. 일본과 독일도 트럼프의 환율조작 비난에 총리가 직접 나서 반박한 바 있다. 하지만 이제 우리 기업들도 발상을 전환할 필요가 있다. 트럼프노믹스뿐 아니라 국내 대선에서도 '일자리'가 핵심 공약으로 떠오른 만큼 우리 기업들도 '일자리형 투자 모델'을 만드는 작업에 속히 나서야 할 것이다.