Stop inciting the rally (국문)

The opposition Democratic Party’s former leader, Moon Jae-in, and splinter opposition People’s Party’s former head, Ahn Cheol-soo, last year were unable to jump on the stage at the massive candlelight vigils across the country calling for President Park Geun-hye’s step-down over the Choi Soon-sil scandal. At a rally in Gwangju, Moon had to settle with an interview with one of the organizers of the demonstration due to their rejection of politicians for damaging the purity of their protests. Ahn also experienced such cold treatment from citizens on the spot.
The protesters’ antipathy toward the political establishment mostly stems from their desire to uphold the integrity of their rallies.
Nevertheless, presidential hopefuls of the ruling Saenuri Party — including former Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Moon-soo and six-term lawmaker Rhee In-je — appeared on the scene of last weekend’s rally, led by conservative groups protesting the presidential impeachment. Saenuri leaders joined their chorus of opposing the impeachment and stopping the independent counsel’s investigation of the president. Kim even posted a message on his Facebook page denouncing “some fanatical groups in the Gwanghwamun Sqaure” for lambasting President Park.
The leaders must have taken action to raise public support for the upcoming presidential election after noticing conservative voters’ resistance to the impeachment has topped 10 percent. But it is contradictory for them to take such actions after they habitually criticized the opposition’s outdoor rallies for political gains.
In fact, they are responsible for conniving in Park’s abuse of power. Yet they are engrossed in fueling social discord by joining the rallies rather than apologizing for the power abuse, which will only lead to extreme confrontations between liberal and conservative groups.
The Dec. 9 impeachment by the National Assembly was a desperate call for justice. Ruling party lawmakers joining the conservative protests are only throwing cold water on the desired conclusion of the case through the Constitutional Court.
Both sides must help the highest court deliberate on the case. Former Gov. Kim is a well-known labor activist-turned-politician who proclaimed he had defected from the opposition camp to help ease our society’s deep-rooted ideological conflict. Opposition lawmakers, too, must behave wisely. They must stop stoking up the public outrage by blindly riding on their antigovernment protests if they really want to take power next time.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 6, Page 30
김문수·윤상현 등 '탄핵 반대' 한목소리
보혁대결 부추겨 '뒤집기' 의도 노골화
민심 자극말고 헌재심리 기다려야할 때
문재인 더불어민주당 전 대표와 안철수 국민의당 전 공동 대표는 지난 연말 촛불시위에 나가 마이크를 잡아보려다 무대조차 오르지 못했다. 지난해12월3일 광주 촛불집회에 참석한 문 전 대표는 주최측이 '정치인은 안된다'고 막는 바람에 진행자와의 인터뷰로 연설을 대신해야했다. 안 전 대표도 대구 집회에서 ‘나가라’ ‘빠져라'는 시민들의 집중포화로 곤욕을 치렀다. 민심이 폭발할때마다 어김없이 끼어들어 곁불을 쬐려는 정치인들의 행태에 질린 시민들이 집회의 순수성을 지키려고 이들의 연설을 봉쇄한 것이다.
이를 모를리 없는 여권 친박계 정치인들이 4일 탄핵 반대 집회에 대거 모습을 드러냈다. 새누리당 후보로 대선 출마를 선언했거나 선언할 예정인 이인제 전 최고위원과 김문수 비상대책위원을 필두로 윤상현·조원진·김진태 의원이 태극기 집회에 나와 '탄핵 반대' '특검 해체'를 외친 것이다. 김문수 위원은 앞서 페이스북에서 "박근혜 대통령의 목을 효수하고 상여를 매고 다니는 일부 극악무도한 세력이 광화문에 있다"고 주장하기도했다.
탄핵 정국에서 숨죽여온 이들이 공개행동에 나선 배경은 짐작하기 어렵지 않다. 탄핵 반대 여론이 10%를 넘어선 것으로 집계되자 이제는 나서도 될 때라 판단하고 보수층을 결집해 대선 지지율을 끌어올리려는 포석일 것이다. 그러나 틈만 나면 야당의 장외투쟁을 비난하고 준법정치를 강조해온 사람들이 우파 단체들의 길거리 집회에 나타나 탄핵 반대를 외치고 특검을 부정한 것부터 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다. 이들은 친박계 핵심으로 박 대통령과 최순실의 국정농단을 막지 못해 나라를 파탄에 빠뜨린 공동책임이 크다. 석고대죄를 해도 시원치 않을 판에 우파 집회에 떼지어 나타나 분노와 대립을 부추기고있다. 진정 기미를 보여온 촛불시위에 다시 기름을 부어 대선을 앞둔 정치권이 극단적 보혁대결 구도에 휘말릴 우려마저 낳고있다. 오죽하면 주최측인 박사모조차 이들의 참석을 말렸겠는가.
헌정사상 두번째인 국회의 탄핵의결은 대통령의 국정농단 의혹을 헌법 절차를 통해 규명함으로써 촛불 민심을 제도권 내로 흡수하려는 고육지책이다. 집권당인 새누리당 중진들의 집회 참석은 이런 취지에 찬물을 끼얹고 위태로운 나라를 더욱 위험한 상황으로 내모는 것으로 비판받아 마땅하다.
여권은 보수 진영, 야권은 진보 진영에 자중을 당부하며 헌재 심리가 정상적으로 진행되게끔 지금은 힘을 실어줘야할 때다. 특히 노동운동가 출신인 김문수 위원은 우리 사회의 뿌리깊은 이념갈등을 해소해 국론통합을 앞당기기위해 여권으로 전향했다고 주장해온 정치인 아닌가.우파 집회에 나가 대결정치를 선동하는 건 그런 평소의 지론을 스스로 부인하는 자기모순일 뿐이다.
야당 정치인들도 냉철한 처신이 요구된다. 요즘 촛불시위엔 사드에 반대하고 이석기 석방을 외치는 극단세력의 목소리가 날로 커지고있다. 많은 시민들이 시위에 참여한 건 국정농단에 대한 분노 때문이지 정부의 안보정책이나 통진당 해산에 반대해서가 아니었다. 야당이 진정 집권을 원한다면 촛불에 편승한 극단 세력의 발호를 막아 시위의 순수성을 지키는 게 우선이다.