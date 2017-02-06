Views from the past

A rare photo of the structure formerly within the Gyeonghui Palace grounds, central Seoul, is among the 637 photographs Priscilla Welbon Ewy, an American resident, donated to the National Folk Museum of Korea. The structure is called Hoesangjeon. It was where several kings and queens of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) were born or passed away. The photographs were part of the collection of Henry G. Welbon (1866-1928), Priscilla Welbon Ewy’s father. The National Folk Museum of Korea recently published books on the materials donated by Priscilla Welbon Ewy. [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]