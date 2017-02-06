중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Views from the past

Feb 06,2017
A rare photo of the structure formerly within the Gyeonghui Palace grounds, central Seoul, is among the 637 photographs Priscilla Welbon Ewy, an American resident, donated to the National Folk Museum of Korea. The structure is called Hoesangjeon. It was where several kings and queens of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) were born or passed away. The photographs were part of the collection of Henry G. Welbon (1866-1928), Priscilla Welbon Ewy’s father. The National Folk Museum of Korea recently published books on the materials donated by Priscilla Welbon Ewy. [NATIONAL FOLK MUSEUM OF KOREA]


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장