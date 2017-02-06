Entertainment firms shift to drama : K-pop managers utilize flexibility of the web to produce new content

Top: SM C&C’s latest MBC drama tells the tale of survivors of a lost plane crash. Bottom left and right: Scenes from the SBS variety show “Scene Stealer: Drama War” produced by FNC Entertainment’s subsidiary company FNC Ad Culture. [JOONGANG ILBO]

“Can’t Hide It” is a short web film produced by model agency YG K Plus, which uploads a new 20-minute clip each month.[JOONGANG ILBO]

Entertainment management companies are in the midst of a renaissance. While these agencies formerly aimed at simply managing their stars, the focus of their business is now shifting toward content production.As a result, companies are battling each other to recruit the best producers and writers. However, it still remains to be seen whether the transformation from a producer of idol singers to that of television shows will be successful.SM Entertainment jumped into the realm of content production early on and established its subsidiary company SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C) in 2012. Starting with the SBS drama “To the Beautiful You” starring SM artists Sulli, formerly of girl group f(x), and Minho from boy band SHINee, the company later produced the KBS2 drama “Prime Minister and I” starring Yoona from Girls’ Generation and MBC drama “Miss Korea” starring actress Lee Yeon-hee. However, the low ratings of the company’s earlier efforts were unable to pull it out of its slump.It wasn’t until later it changed its strategy from trying to promote its signed artists and instead concentrated on storytelling and production quality that fortunes started looking up. KBS2’s “My Lawyer, Mr. Joe,” OCN’s “38 Revenue Collection Unit,” and SBS’ “Jealousy Incarnate” were some of the hit television productions that allowed the company to make 24 billion won ($21 million) in operating profit for the third quarter last year, a whopping 1,638 percent increase from the previous year. Although the company has been negatively affected due to China’s retaliation of Korea’s deployment of the Thaad missile defense system, it’s still pushing ahead. The company is heating up the new year with the new MBC drama “Missing Nine,” which incorporates the theme of a lost plane crash.Similarly, JYP Entertainment established its own content production company JYP Pictures in 2013, and is looking to debut its first drama “The Package.” The show will air on JTBC in April and will star singer/actor Jung Yong-hwa of pop band CNBlue and actress Lee Yeon-hee. Airing in Korea and China simultaneously, the drama is the work of star writer Cheon Seong-il who wrote the hit KBS2 period drama “The Slave Hunters” in 2010.Sitting on the throne among variety show producers is Koen Media. As CEO of the company since 2003 and also a producer of the long-running MBC variety show “Sunday Night Show,” An In-bae later produced more hit shows such as KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” for the company. Working alongside him at Koen as head of production is Song Chang-hui, who was directly responsible for the success of “Sunday Night Show” last year. Along with a strong lineup of signed comedians such as Lee Gyeong-gyu, Lee Hwi-jae, and Yoo Sae-yoon, Koen is currently at its strongest yet in the realm of variety.The newest company to challenge Koen’s monopoly is none other than YG Entertainment. Recruiting the reputable Jo Seo-yun, the chief producer of MBC’s “Radio Star,” “Infinite Challenge” producer Je Yeong-jae, and “Real Men” producer Kim Min-jong, the company has also hired producer Park Jun-su of Mnet’s “The God of Music” and producer Yu Seong-mo of tvN’s “SNL” to their team. Including the producers that are currently in talks with the company, it would make a total of 10 star content producers who could potentially be working under YG.While there was a similar migration of producers moving from network channels to cable, this year is proving to be the second large migration in which producers are now moving to management companies.A common theme being repeatedly emphasized by these companies has been that “content is more important that the broadcasting platform.” Even the acclaimed producer Na Yeong-seok chose to debut his variety show “New Journey to the West” online first before airing it on tvN. Similarly, the now-airing KBS2 drama “The Sound of Your Heart” was first available online, then aired on KBS, and then featured on Netflix. As platforms and channels utilized by the content increases, diversification in the industry accelerates as a result.“As the number of models we signed neared 150, the opportunity to utilize their talents and produce a short film naturally arose,” said Yun Mu-cheol of model agency YG K Plus. “Since web movies only run 15 to 20 minutes, they are easy to view on a mobile, and if it happens to go viral, we can generate additional revenue through the use of product placement.”Additionally, due to the flexibility of the web format, companies are using the opportunity to experiment with different formats. Talent agency Fantagio teamed up with the online comic platform Comica to produce a webtoon about the breeding of young idol singers called “Trainees.”Similarly, Loen Entertainment is utilizing virtual reality technology for its web variety show “Idol 360 World,” where fans can tune in weekly for a 360-degree viewing experience of their favorite idol performers.BY MIN KYUNG-WON[chung.jinhong@joongang.co.kr]연예기획사들의 지각변동이 한창이다. 소속 아티스트를 관리하는 매니지먼트 중심에서 TV 프로그램 및 콘텐트를 직접 만드는 제작 쪽으로 사업의 무게중심이 옮겨가고 있다. 이에 따른 스타 PD와 작가들의 영입 전쟁도 뜨겁다. 아이돌 기획사를 넘어 콘텐트 제작사로의 변신은 성공할 수 있을까.SM엔터테인먼트는 일찍이 2012년 자회사인 SM C&C를 설립해 콘텐트 제작에 뛰어들었다. 소속 아이돌인 샤이니 민호와 에프엑스 설리를 주인공으로 내세운 ‘아름다운 그대에게’, 소녀시대 윤아가 출연한 ‘총리와 나’, 이연희의 ‘미스코리아’ 등 초기작에서는 부진을 면치 못했다. 소속 배우 보다는 작품성 중심으로 전략을 바꾼 결과 지난해 ‘동네변호사 조들호’, ‘38사기동대’, ‘질투의 화신’ 등을 연이어 히트시키며, SM C&C의 지난해 3분기 영업이익이 약 24억 원으로 전년 동기 대비 1638% 증가하는 등 수익으로 이어졌다. 같은 기간 SM의 영업이익이 중국의 한한령 여파로 28% 가량 하락해 135억 원을 기록한 것과는 사뭇 다른 모양새다. SM은 이같은 성과에 힘입어 비행기 추락 사고라는 독특한 소재의 MBC 드라마 ‘미씽 나인’을 선보이는 등 연초부터 가열차게 포문을 열고 있다.2013년 드라마 제작사 JYP픽쳐스를 설립한 JYP엔터테인먼트 역시 정용화·이연희 주연의 드라마 ‘더 패키지’로 첫 사전제작에 도전한다. 오는 4월 JTBC 방송 예정으로 ‘추노’ 천성일 작가의 신작이다. ‘미안하다 사랑하다’의 이경희 작가도 영입했다.예능 프로그램 제작의 터줏대감은 코엔미디어다. MBC ‘일요일 일요일 밤에’의 안인배 PD가 2003년부터 대표를 맡으면서 ‘슈퍼맨이 돌아왔다’ 등 히트작을 탄생시켰고, 지난해에는 함께 ‘일밤’의 전성기를 이끌었던 송창의 PD가 제작본부 대표로 취임했다. 여기에 이경규·이휘재·유세윤 등 예능인이 대거 소속된 코엔스타즈와 시너지를 내면서 국내 최대 예능제작사로 자리잡았다. Mnet에서 이적한 안소연 PD도 명절 때마다 ‘위대한 유산’ ‘어머님이 누구니’ 등 굵직굵직한 파일럿 프로그램을 내놓으면서 힘을 보태고 있다. 3일 첫방송하는 JTBC ‘내 집이 나타났다’도 코엔 작품이다.여기에 최근 도전장을 내민 곳은 바로 YG엔터테인먼트. 1일 MBC ‘라디오 스타’의 조서윤 CP, ‘무한도전’ 제영재 PD, ‘진짜 사나이’ 김민종 PD와 Mnet ‘음악의 신’ 박준수 PD, tvN ‘SNL’의 유성모 PD 등 간판 연출자들의 영입 사실을 알렸다. 현재 논의 중인 PD들까지 포함하면 총 10여 명에 달한다. 2011년 종합편성채널이 개국하면서 지상파 PD들이 대거 이동한 데 이어 이제는 기획사로 다시 한 번 자리를 옮기는 2차 대이동이 시작된 셈이다.FNC와 미스틱엔터테인먼트도 가세했다. FNC는 지난해 자회사 FNC애드컬쳐를 설립해 본격적인 제작에 나섰다. 배우들이 연기 대결을 펼치는 SBS ‘씬스틸러-드라마 전쟁’과 과학과 마술을 결합한 프로그램인 KBS ‘트릭 앤 트루’ 모두 참신한 기획으로 호평받으며 시즌2 제작이 확정된 상태다. ‘파리의 연인’부터 ‘구가의 서’까지 성공시킨 신우철 PD와 김순옥(‘내 딸, 금사월’)·백영숙(‘미우나 고우나’)·이유진(‘실종느와르M’) 작가진도 영입했다. 가수 윤종신이 수장으로 있는 미스틱엔 최근 JTBC ‘아는형님’ ‘썰전’ 등을 기획한 여운혁 국장이 둥지를 틀었다.이들이 입을 모아 밝힌 이적 이유는 “방송 플랫폼보다 콘텐트가 중요한 시대”라는 것이다. 실제 나영석 PD가 연출한 ‘신서유기’ 시리즈는 웹예능으로 제작돼 인터넷에서 먼저 방영되고 이를 모아 tvN에서 방영했다. 웹툰을 원작으로 한 ‘마음의 소리’ 역시 웹드라마→KBS→넷플릭스 순으로 공개되는 등 기존에는 볼 수 없던 파격 편성을 택했다. 콘텐트가 필요한 플랫폼과 채널이 늘어나면서 다변화가 가속화되고 있는 것이다.모델에이전시인 YG케이플러스 미디어사업팀 윤무철 본부장은 “소속 모델이 150명에 달하다 보니 자연스레 이들을 활용한 단편 영화를 기획하게 됐다”며 “웹무비는 길이가 15~20분 내외로 짧아 모바일로 보기 적합하고 바이럴이 되면 PPL 등 부가 수익 창출도 가능하다”고 밝혔다. 디렉터스TV 홈페이지를 통해 매달 새 웹무비를 공개하고 이어 JTBC2 ‘색다른 영화제’를 통해 방영한다. 이성경·남주혁·주우재 등 최근 드라마에서 활약하고 있는 모델 출신 배우들이 모두 이곳 소속이다.웹의 특성상 보다 자유로운 실험도 가능하다. 판타지오는 만화플랫폼 코미카와 손잡고 신인 아이돌 육성 과정을 다룬 웹툰 ‘트레니즈’를 선보여 좋은 반응을 얻고 있다. 실제 연습생의 캐릭터를 반영한 스토리로 차별화를 꾀했다. 홍보팀 관계자는 “아이돌의 주요 타깃층인 10대에서 웹툰 이용률이 높아 데뷔 전에 팬들과 소통하는 콘텐트로 적합할 것 같아 시도하게 됐다”고 설명했다. 로엔엔터테인먼트는 VR 영상기법을 활용해 360도로 감상할 수 있는 웹예능 콘텐트 ‘아이돌360월드’를 만들어 매주 음원사이트 멜론과 원더케이 채널을 통해 공개하고 있다.민경원 기자 storymin@joongang.co.kr