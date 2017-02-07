A fiery warning (국문)
Feb 07,2017
A fire over the weekend sent chills down my spine. A blaze that erupted in a children’s play zone on the third floor of a mall in a high-rise residential-commercial complex in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Saturday, killed four and injured nearly 50. Residents of 1,266 households living in the residential sections of the complex comprising of skyscrapers of 55 to 66 floors had to be evacuated. A catastrophe of unimaginable consequence could have happened if the fire had spread.
The fire was completely quenched within an hour or so, but the casualty was big considering that the fire affected a relatively small space of 264 square meters (2,842 square feet). According to the fire law, a kids’ zone should have been made out of nonflammable materials. But since there was no regulation on the use of interior design, the interior of the play zone was made out of a spongy substance to resemble a popular animated character’s village.
The smoke killed two women in a nearby skin care clinic. Police also suspect the cause could have originated from welding work or a gas leak. Witnesses say the fire alarm had not rung, nor did the sprinklers work.
The fire should not be taken lightly. It should raise alarm about the safety of residential-commercial high-rises. According to fire authorities, there are 2,541 buildings higher than 30 floors and 85 that are more than 50 floors high across the nation. Fire ladders mostly reach up to the 17th floor. In advanced countries, most ladders can go up as high as 60 meters. In Korea there is only one that can reach that height, and at 68 meters it can only reach 25 floors.
Authorities must come up with fast fire-fighting measures for high-rises. The special law that was drawn up in October 2010 after a fire in a 38-floor building in Busan is insufficient. Authorities must toughen safety regulations on all buildings, including the installation of emergency elevators in case of fire.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 6, Page 30
주말인 4일 많은 시민들을 불안에 떨게 한 화재가 발생했다. 경기도 화성시 동탄신도시에 있는 주상복합건물 단지 내 상가에서 불이 나 4명이 숨지고 40여 명이 다쳤다. 상가 3층의 어린이 놀이시설 철거 현장에서 발화한 불은 검은 연기를 내뿜으며 55~66층의 초고층 주상복합건물에 사는 4개동 1266세대 주민을 공포에 휩싸이게 했다. 자칫 불이 옮겨 붙었다면 대형 참사로 이어질 뻔했다.
불은 한 시간 만에 진화됐지만 전소 면적(264㎡) 비해 인명피해가 컸다. 소방법상 어린이 시설은 불에 잘 타지 않는 준불연제를 써야 한다. 하지만 장식물에는 제한이 없다보니 업자가 가연성 재료를 사용해 엄청난 유독가스를 내뿜었다. 현장에서 20m 떨어진 곳에 있는 두 명이 숨졌을 정도다. 경찰은 용접 불꽃이 튀었거나 가스가 누출됐을 가능성을 제기했다. 화재경보가 울리지 않았고 스프링클러가 작동하지 않았다는 진술도 나왔다. 총체적 안전 불감증이 도진 것이다.
이번 화재를 단순하게 넘겨서는 절대 안 된다. 급증하는 초고층 빌딩과 주상복합건물의 안전대책을 재정비하라는 경종으로 받아들여야 한다. 소방당국에 따르면 전국적으로 30층 이상은 2541개동, 50층 이상 초고층 건물은 85개동이나 된다. 하지만 고가사다리의 최고 접근 높이는 대부분 17층에 불과하다. 가장 키가 큰 게 부산시에 있는 25층(68m)짜리 하나라고 한다. 선진국들이 대부분 60m 까지는 접근하는 것과도 차이가 있다.
초고층 화재 대책을 시급히 마련해야 한다. 2010년 10월 부산 해운대 38층짜리 주상복합건물 화재를 계기로 시행중인 '초고층 재난관리 특별법'은 한계가 있다. 신규 건물은 외벽 불연재와 대피공간 설치를 의무화했지만, 그 이전 건물은 사각지대다. 따라서 기존 건물도 제연설비를 보강하고, 난기류에 견딜 수 있는 헬기 도입 등 고층화에 뒤진 시스템을 보강해야 한다. 마천루의 도시 두바이를 참고할 만하다. 두바이는 중앙컨트롤타워인 소방당국과 건물 4만 개의 비상경보장치를 연결해 상황에 즉각 대처하고, 평상시 메뉴얼과 훈련을 챙긴다고 한다.