Blue House must be searched (국문)

President Park Geun-hye last Friday delivered to the Constitutional Court her second set of written answers to judges’ questions about her impeachment by the National Assembly. Her perceptions were eerily similar to those shown in the first set written on Dec. 16, when she was harshly criticized for “her detachment from public sentiment” after she claimed that the share of her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil’s intervention in state affairs was less than 1 percent of her job as president.
This time too, Park refuted all accusations of her abusing the power of the presidency, turning a blind eye to Choi’s seemingly uninterrupted and unconstrained meddling in government affairs. Park insisted she had not been aware of Choi’s involvement in state affairs and that she herself had exercised presidential power in a legitimate way. In a nutshell, she did nothing wrong.
With regard to the leaking of state secrets to Choi, the president asserted she only wanted to get Choi’s opinions and that she had never ordered her personal secretary Jeong Ho-seong to send Choi government documents on appointments or policies in a comprehensive manner, in effect passing the buck to Jeong. Regarding charges that she forced business group heads to donate money to the Mi-R and K-Sports foundations in the name of sports promotion through separate meetings with them, Park said she did not mention suggestions from her Policy Coordination Secretary An Chong-bum even after receiving them.
If that’s true, what about the countless presidential instructions An wrote down in a number of notebooks? And how can anyone explain his testimony that the president even determined the name and locations of the suspicious foundations? We are dumbfounded at Park’s logic, which would embarrass a petty criminal.
The 39 notebooks An recently submitted to the independent counsel team shows the need for search and seizure operations at the Blue House to gather evidence. The notebooks he kept in his office cabinet contain all information about his job as a senior presidential secretary at the presidential compound. He allegedly handed them over to the independent counsel in return for lenience by the prosecution in regards to his wife’s bribery charges.
We now understand why the independent counsel so desperately wants to raid the Blue House. It is highly likely that mountains of evidence remain there. The Blue House must allow them to conduct search and seizure operations. The truth is at stake.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 7, Page 30
박근혜 대통령이 지난 3일 헌법재판소에 제출한 국회의 탄핵 소추 사유에 대한 2차 답변서는 동어반복이 많다. "최순실의 국정관여 비율은 대통령의 국정수행 총량 대비 1% 미만"이라고 했다가 비난을 샀던 지난해 12월 16일의 1차 답변서와 취지가 대동소이하다. 박 대통령은 국정 농단에 대해 "최순실이 관련된 줄은 몰랐다""원활한 국정 수행을 위한 정당한 권한 행사"라고 주장했다. 자신의 잘못은 없다는 것이다.
박 대통령은 기밀 자료 유출에 대해서도 "일부 연설문 작성 과정에서 최순실의 의견을 들어보라고 한 것이지 인사·정책 등의 다른 자료까지 보내도록 포괄적으로 지시·위임한 적이 없다"며 정호성 전 비서관에게 책임을 떠넘겼다. 대기업 총수를 단독 면담해 미르·K스포츠재단 기금 출연을 압박한 혐의와 관련해선 "안종범 전 정책조정수석에게 각 그룹의 당면 현안을 정리한 '말씀자료'를 건네받았지만 그 내용을 이야기하진 않았다"고 주장했다. 이게 사실이라면 검찰과 특검 수사 과정에서 확보된 안씨의 업무수첩에 적힌 대통령 지시 사항과 "대통령이 재단 명칭과 사무실 위치까지 지정했다"는 그의 진술, 이 사건 관련자들이 동시에 대통령을 핵심인물로 가리키는 것은 신기루라는 뜻인가. 한 나라의 대통령마저 비상 사태를 책임지는 모습은커녕 일반 잡범이나 다름없이 일방적 주장만 늘어놓은 현실이 안타까울 따름이다.
이런 가운데 최근 안씨가 박영수 특별검사팀에 낸 업무 수첩 39권은 청와대 압수수색이 왜 필요한지를 보여준다. 이들 수첩에는 2014년부터 지난해 11월 구속 직전까지 청와대에서의 업무 내용이 빼곡히 적혀있다. 10여일전까지 청와대 경내 사무실에 보관돼 있던 것을 안씨가 부인의 뇌물수수 혐의가 드러나자 선처를 부탁하며 임의제출했다는 것이다. 특검이 청와대 압수수색에 끈질기게 매달리는 이유가 납득이 간다. 어쩌면 청와대에는 피의자들도 모르는 증거들이 산더미처럼 컴퓨터와 서랍 속에 무심히 놓여있는지도 모를 일이다. 청와대는 더 늦기 전에 압수수색을 허하라.