A civil servant clad in a protective suit sanitizes a vehicle entering Gwangi-ri in Boeun County, North Chungcheong, Monday after foot-and-mouth disease was reported on Sunday for the first time since March 2015. At one farm, 195 cows were culled. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs ordered a standstill of cows and pigs across the nation for 30 hours from 6 p.m. Monday. [YONHAP]