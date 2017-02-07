Kim You-jung recovers, hangs with fans

Actress Kim You-jung met with fans in Taiwan last week after recovering from stress-induced shock she experienced late last year, her agency said Monday.Kim, star of KBS 2TV’s hit period show “Love in the Moonlight,” met up with some 600 fans at the ATT Show Box in Taipei on Saturday, according to Sidus HQ.’The series told the story of a crown prince who ruled the country in his ailing father’s stead. Kim starred as a woman disguised as a eunuch opposite him.At the meeting, Kim and fans watched several highlights from the series and sang the show’s theme song.“I think I’m here thanks to many who cared and rooted for me,” Kim was quoted as saying.The actress was hospitalized in December due to what her agency described as “stress-induced shock” and canceled public activities for about a month.’Yonhap