Girl group Spica announces end of an era

The girl group Spica, who were often regarded as the protegees of singer Lee Hyo-ri, announced they will disband after five years since their debut.The five-member pop group’s management companies CJ E&M and B2M Entertainment confirmed the rumors on Monday, who added that the members were currently in talks to discuss their future careers as their record contracts will soon expire.The girl group originally made their debut in 2012 with their debut record “Russian Roulette.” They later starred in the OnStyle reality show “Lee Hyo-ri X Unnie,” who received help from the pop diva for their single “Tonight” in 2013.The group, despite being well-regarded for their vocal talent, was ultimately unable to hit mainstream stardom.“We’re aware that we’re a group with low mainstream recognition,” said group member Yang Ji-won during their showcase promoting their latest single “Secret Time” last August. “To be honest, we were exhausted due to low popularity. Since we aren’t young, either, it was hard to keep telling ourselves that everything would work out.”Additionally, fellow band member Kim Bo-hyung walked away as the winner of the JTBC reality show “Girl Spirit” last year, which was a singing contest featuring members of unpopular girl groups.By Chung Jin-hong