Korean Madonna Kim Wan-sun on her rebirth : Reality TV show gives ’80s singer new career and a new public image

Former top Korean singer Kim Wan-sun has grown to become more recognized as an entertainer. Through her appearance on a reality show, she is enjoying the second climax of her career. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Singer Kim Wan-sun, 48, was more recognized for her dance performance than her singing ability. At least, that’s what she told a reporter during an interview.“Actually, I couldn’t really sing. You can never deceive the public. I was much better at dancing than singing.”Nevertheless, she was once dubbed the Korean Madonna, debuting in 1986 with her album “Tonight.” Her flashy dance moves and look attracted people nationwide. Her fifth album, which dropped in 1990, sold a million records.Since her first appearance in 2015 on SBS’s “Burning Youth,” she’s been more recognized as an entertainer.A reporter recently met Kim at her apartment unit located in Yongin, Gyeonggi.“I haven’t been able to rest for a single day over the last six months,” said Kim, who is enjoying the second renaissance of her career since she began starring in “Burning Youth,” which features middle-age stars getting to know each other by traveling. The trophy for winning the best couple award, which she was honored with actor Kim Kwang-kyu last year, took up a shelf in her living room.Through SBS’s program, Kim got a new friendly image. Wearing loose pants and frequently smiling in contrast to the solemn face she often showed on stage made her seem like a next-door neighbor.Thanks to the new image, Kim has also seen changes in people’s attitudes toward her.“In the past, people couldn’t easily approach me. These days, however, many people come to me and request my autograph and photo shoots.”Recently, she shot a movie “Heyday” as a lead character. Though she has previously had a cameo in “Almost Che” (2012), this was the first time she played the main protagonist. Her upcoming film, directed by Cho Keun-hyun of “26 Years” (2012), portrays the life of a singer who has reached her middle-age after success in her teens.“When I was younger, my only hobby was to come home and watch a film after completing my schedule,” said Kim. “I have always habitually told myself that I wish to shoot at least one movie before I die. And one day I suddenly got a call from the director. He told me not to learn acting and asked me to just show who I really am on camera.”Kim said that she has finally learned to enjoy working.She debuted in the entertainment industry after her late aunt Han Baek--hui, who was also a singer, discovered her talent when Kim was 14 years old. She underwent three years of training.“Though I was an introvert, I loved music and had enough talent to be able to compete with others over dancing and singing,” Kim said. Though she was popular, she gradually became tired. “Dancing the same moves and singing the same lines 10 times a day, I gradually lost interest.”After retiring in 1992, she released several albums in the 2000s. She dropped five new songs, including “Use Me” last year, to mark her 30th anniversary. She is planning a nationwide tour in April.When asked until when she will perform on stage, she replied, “Unless people say they no longer want to see me, I will continue staging performance until I get really old.”BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]예능서 다시 뜬 김완선 “이젠 옆집 언니 같나 봐요”“사실 가창력은 별로였죠. 대중은 속일 수가 없다니까요. 노래보다 춤 실력이 월등했죠.”가수 김완선(48)에게 “왕년에 노래보다 춤이 더 주목받았다”고 하자 돌아온 말이다. 그는 “1992년 은퇴 후 가진 공백기 때는 공허하기보다 쉴 수 있어 좋았다”고도 했다.김완선은 요즘 예능인으로 주목받고 있지만, 원래 ‘한국의 마돈나’로 불린 정상급 가수였다. 17세였던 86년 1집 ‘오늘밤’으로 데뷔해 파격적인 춤과 화려한 외모로 선풍적인 인기를 끌었다. 87년부터 91년까지 5회 연속 올해의 가수상을 받았고, 90년 발매한 5집 ‘삐에로는 우릴 보고 웃지’는 100만 장이 팔렸다.김완선을 만난 건 올해 초 경기도 용인에 있는 그의 아파트에서였다. 그는 고양이 여섯 마리와 함께 살고 있다. “최근 6개월 동안 하루도 쉬지 못했다”는 그는 요즘 제2의 전성기를 보내고 있다. 2015년 5월부터 출연 중인 SBS 예능프로그램 ‘불타는 청춘’이 계기가 됐다. ‘불타는 청춘’은 중견 연예인들이 친구가 되어가는 과정을 담는 리얼리티 프로그램이다. 김완선의 집 거실엔 배우 김광규와 함께 받은 ‘2016년 연예대상’ 베스트 커플상 트로피가 놓여있었다.이 프로그램을 통해 김완선은 ‘옆집 언니’ 이미지를 갖게 됐다. 헐렁한 일바지를 입고, 과거 무대에서 좀처럼 짓지 않던 미소도 자주 보여준다.“사람들이 과거엔 제게 쉽게 다가오지 못했는데, 요즘엔 편하게 사인이나 사진 촬영을 요청해요.”김완선은 최근 영화 ‘헤이데이’(가제)의 주인공으로도 촬영을 마쳤다. 영화에 카메오로 출연한 경험은 있지만 주연을 맡은 건 처음이다. 올해 개봉 예정인 이 영화는 ‘26년’을 연출한 조근현 감독의 신작으로, 화려한 과거를 지닌 가수의 이야기다.“어린 시절, 유일한 취미가 스케줄 마치고 집에 와서 영화 보는 거였어요. 죽기 전에 영화 한 편은 꼭 찍고 싶다고 말하곤 했는데, 거짓말처럼 감독님으로부터 연락이 왔어요.”그는 “감독이 ‘연기를 따로 배우지 말고, 그냥 김완선 그대로의 모습을 보여달라’고 주문했다”고 말했다. 김완선은 “이제야 비로소 일을 즐기게 됐다”고 했다.김완선은 14세 때 친이모이자 가수 고(故) 한백희씨에게 발탁돼 3년간 트레이닝을 받은 뒤 가요계에 데뷔했다. 그는 “내성적인 아이였지만 음악을 무척 좋아했고, 옆 동네 원정 가서 노래와 춤 대결을 할 만큼 소질도 있었다”고 회상했다. 데뷔와 동시에 큰 인기를 얻었지만 그는 점점 지쳐갔다고 했다. “같은 노래와 춤을 하루에 열 번씩 반복하는 일상의 연속이었어요. 무대를 즐길 수가 없고, 기계적으로 하다 보니 흥미를 잃어갔죠.”김완선이 자신을 발탁한 한백희씨와 불화를 겪은 일화는 유명하다. 하지만 김완선은 이모 얘기가 나오자 “이모는 훌륭한 프로듀서 겸 매니저이자 친구이고, 엄마 같은 존재였다”고 말했다.김완선은 92년 6집 앨범을 끝으로 은퇴를 선언한 뒤, 복귀와 공백이 반복됐던 2000년대를 보낸 후 2011년 가요계로 돌아왔다. 지난해 데뷔 30년을 맞은 그는 ‘Use Me’ 등 다섯 개의 신곡을 발표했다.올해는 4월 15일 서울 한남동 블루스퀘어 공연을 시작으로 5대 도시 전국 투어 콘서트를 준비 중이다. 언제까지 무대에 설 생각이냐는 물음에 그는 “사람들이 더 이상 보고 싶지 않다고 하지 않는 한 백발이 되어서도”라고 답했다.글=임선영 기자사진=김경록 기자