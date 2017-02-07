Satire that bares all falls flat : ‘Dirty Sleep’ raises debate about fine line between parody and misogyny

A satirical painting titled “Dirty Sleep,” which depicts President Park Geun-hye naked, hangs on a wall of the lobby of the lawmakers’ office building attached to the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 24. [YONHAP]

From left, 19th-century French artist Edouard Manet’s “Olympia”(1863), regarded as an epoch-making painting by many art historians; “Sleeping Venus”(1510) by Giorgione, a master of the Italian Renaissance’s Venetian school; and another master of the school Titian’s “Venus of Urbino”(1538), which inspired Manet.

The controversy over the satirical painting “Dirty Sleep,” which depicts President Park Geun-hye in the nude and was briefly on display in the Lawmakers’ Office Building of the National Assembly, is still ongoing, even after artists withdrew the piece from the exhibition on Jan. 24.The reactions to the painting were mixed even among liberals, as questions were raised over whether the satire was misogynistic. Korean Womenlink, a major liberal women’s rights group, said, “Satire that makes use of the target’s gender, race or physical disability is no more than mean violence.”On Thursday, the Democratic Party, the main opposition party, suspended the lawmaker who was in charge of the exhibition, Pyo Chang-won, from any party posts for six months. President Park’s party, the Saenuri Party, then harshly criticized the disciplinary action for being “too light.”On the other side, several liberal artists’ groups issued a statement on Monday demanding Pyo’s punishment be withdrawn, citing freedom of expression. They also denounced a group of Park supporters who angrily damaged the painting in protest on Jan. 24.When I first saw the painting on Jan. 24, I didn’t know what to make of it. To me, it was neither good satire nor a good art piece. However, freedom of expression is a precious base for democracy. Shouldn’t politicians, who are regarded as public figures, accept the fact that they might be subject to satire?But something told me that I couldn’t let this piece off the hook, either. Even as a public figure, the fact that Park is a woman troubled me. I’m not saying that women deserve special privileges over men. If this were a country that had been throwing all sorts of satire at politicians regardless of gender, I would not have cared much whether the president was a woman or not.But in a country where I have no memory of seeing a former president or male politician become victim to bare-chested satire, this piece of work, with a female president stripped of her clothes, coupled with the fact that sexual objectification and harassment is still much more prevalent toward women than men, did not put my mind at ease.As I was going back and forth on my own, I invited reporters at the Korea JoongAng Daily’s culture desk for a little debate on the issue. One thing we all agreed on was that this satire could not be labeled as good art in its quality. However, on the issue of sexual discrimination, opinions differed. “Public figures are subject to satire whether it has a sexual connotation or not,” they said. “Extra protection because she is a female president can be regarded as reverse discrimination.”On the other hand, fellow reporters were more concerned than I was about the fact that this “art” was part of an open exhibition in the legislative building and hosted by an opposition party lawmaker. It is acceptable when artistic satire is done outside the halls of power. When it is used and assisted by a politician in the party opposing the sitting president, in a place of political strife, it can be interpreted as a political tool wielded by a group with power, they said.Through our debate, we gathered our thoughts and concluded that while the aforementioned points were disturbing and unpleasant, the work was not crossing lines in terms of freedom of expression, and “Dirty Sleep” should be acknowledged in regards to that.First, let’s look at why the culture desk was not convinced of the quality of “Dirty Sleep.”As some may have noticed, “Dirty Sleep” is a parody of an 1863 painting, “Olympia,” by the French master Edouard Manet. The problem lies in the fact that there are no similarities between the two pieces in theme or implication, only in the criticism invoked when both works are presented.“Olympia” has its place in history books for two reasons. First, it is regarded as a revolution in terms of structure, according to art critic and historian Clement Greenberg. The tradition in Western art that carried on until “Olympia” was to utilize precise shading and perspective to create an illusion of being three-dimensional in a two-dimensional canvas. Manet boldly discarded that tradition and “declared the flat surfaces on which they were painted” with “Olympia.”Second, it was a revolution in content. It is well known that this masterpiece was heavily criticized upon its introduction. In an age where nude paintings were prevalent ever since the Renaissance, why was this piece in particular condemned? The fact lies in that nudes of yesteryear were based on Venus, the god of love, sex, beauty and fertility, as well as other goddesses and nymphs in Greek and Roman mythology. In truth, the models for these pieces were the lovers of powerful men or of the artist, or they were high-class prostitutes. When the works were bestowed with the name of Venus or other goddesses, these nude paintings became art, not obscene graphics.Manet got rid of this hypocrisy and titled the piece “Olympia,” a common name for prostitutes in 19th-century France. The overall composition of the painting is reminiscent of Renaissance greats like Giorgione’s “Sleeping Venus” and Titian’s “Venus of Urbino,” but it differed in that a prostitute appeared rather than Venus. Spectators of that time raved about the introduction of a prostitute, and English art historian T. J. Clark had this to say about the reception: “Even though prostitutes are closest to appearing nude in reality, spectators only wanted nude in a fictional setting.”Moreover, contrary to Venus in Giorgione’s work, who has her eyes shut, and Venus in Titian’s work, who looks at the spectators with embarrassed yet sensuous eyes, Olympia in Manet’s painting daringly and confidently holds her head high, staring right into the viewers. That confidence was enough to startle the spectators, who looked at nude paintings of goddesses and nymphs in the name of “sophisticated mythological art appreciation” in a voyeur manner. This feat was “Olympia’s” ultimate revolution.Now, why does “Olympia” have anything to do with the scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil, which “Dirty Sleep” attempts to satire? Furthermore, while the overall composition of “Dirty Sleep” and Choi Soon-sil’s placement in the work follows that of “Olympia,” the body of President Park isn’t the bold Olympia we know, but it is Venus from “Sleeping Venus” by Giorgione. Perhaps it was an attempt to portray the allegation that President Park was taking a nap while the Sewol ferry was sinking. To put it bluntly, the artist took the easy way out. The artist didn’t care to make connections to the original work’s themes or significance and only cropped the painting out, possibly due to the piece’s popularity. There is no sign of variations or a tweak in the parody, proving this work to be that of an amateur.If the artist wasn’t going to use the piece’s significance or meaning, why did he choose to go with a nude piece? Seeing no ties to the original piece, it’s safe to say that the artist was just attempting to be sensational and intentionally make an issue out of it. This adds to our conclusion of this art being one-dimensional and a low-standard parody. A nude satire always runs the risk of being accused of defamation, but if the art’s meaning carries appropriateness of having to be nude and is a witty sarcastic remark that brings artistic results, the social value of the artwork has the power to offset related controversies. But “Dirty Sleep” doesn’t really give any special reason as to why the artist needed to allude to the masterpiece “Olympia.” That is why it’s troubling to see this as a respectable work of art.But to restate our conclusion from our previous debate, we believe freedom of expression regarding political satire is a right that should be guaranteed. The judgement of the painting lies in each and every critic, spectator and member of the public, and to arbitrarily censor and filter art before its release is to harm democracy and the artistic possibilities and capabilities that come with an unconstrained climate.I didn’t rate “Dirty Sleep” as an acceptable satire, but I believe the debate surrounding this issue can be positive. It can advance political satire, art and, ultimately, our democracy. Unfortunately, the debate isn’t really forming in that direction.On Jan. 24, a few members of a politically conservative group barged into the National Assembly building, threw “Dirty Sleep” to the ground and repeatedly stepped on it. This is vandalism. Rather than physically manhandling this work of art, wouldn’t it have been better if they were to make a satire of a satire or stage a guerilla performance in the building, at least stand up and fight back in an artistic manner?There were opposing satires created on internet forums. But the target seemed off. It was not lawmaker Pyo Chang-won but his wife and daughter. Why were they cropping the face of Pyo’s wife’s on a naked body and, almost inexplicably, his underage daughter as well?On Jan. 25, a group representing female members of the Saenuri Party protested in front of the National Assembly with picket signs saying, “Pyo, we will strip your wife naked, too.” Why isn’t it, “I’ll strip you, too, Pyo,” instead of “Pyo, we will strip your wife naked?” Why is it the females that always need to be stripped? This is the kind of limitation we see in a society perverse with the objectification of women.“Dirty Sleep,” coupled with society’s prevalent sexual objectification of women and the scarcity of nude satire spearing male politicians in Korea, is very disturbing in that it carries a nuance of gender discrimination. The fact that President Park is a public figure that needs to withstand all types of satire and mocking makes the issue of “Dirty Sleep” quite an ambiguous and difficult one.But one thing is clear: Pyo’s wife and daughter are not public figures. Why “strip” these innocent females and reproduce the sexual objectification of women?Now that “Dirty Sleep” has been released to the world, the debate and controversy should move in the direction of advancing art and society. That doesn’t seem to be the case right now.BY MOON SO-YOUNG [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]박근혜 대통령을 누드로 나타낸 풍자화 ‘더러운 잠’이 화제가 됐을 때, 나는 이걸 어떻게 봐야 할지 난감했다. 일단 작품성 있는 풍자화로는 생각되지 않았다. 그러나 표현의 자유는 민주주의의 소중한 기반이며, 공인으로 간주되는 정치인은 마땅히 풍자를 감수해야 하지 않은가. 그러니 그냥 상관 말아야 할 것인가.그런데 다음 순간, 박 대통령이 공인이기도 하지만 여성이기도 하다는 맥락이 마음에 걸렸다. 여성은 특별대접을 받아야 한다는 이야기가 아니다. 남녀 가리지 않고 정치인에게 온갖 짓궂은 풍자를 하는 서구 국가였다면 대통령이 여성인 걸 신경 쓰지 않았으리라. 그러나 전임 대통령들을 비롯한 남성 정치인이 벌거벗겨져 풍자되는 걸 본 기억이 없는 한국에서, 유독 여성 대통령이 나체로 등장한 것은 불편하게 다가왔다. 사회 전반적으로 아직은 여성에 대한 성적 대상화와 성희롱이 남성에 대한 것보다 훨씬 많은 현실과 맞물려서 말이다.이렇게 갈팡질팡하다가 같은 문화부 후배 기자들에게 제안해 모바일 메신저로 토론을 해보았다. 후배들 역시 입을 모아 이 풍자화가 작품성이 없다고 평했다. 하지만 성차별 문제에서는 “공인이 된 이상 여러 공격과 희화화의 대상이 될 수 있고 성적으로도 그러하며, 여성 대통령이라는 이유로 과도한 보호를 하는 것 자체가 오히려 차별일 수 있다”라는 견해를 많이 보였다.반면에 후배들은 이 그림이 민주당 소속인 표창원 의원 주최로 국회 의원회관에서 열린 전시에 나온 것에 대해 나보다 훨씬 우려하고 있었다. 예술이 권력 밖에 서서 권력을 조롱하는 것은 좋지만, 야당 의원의 도움으로 정쟁의 장소인 국회에서 반대 진영의 대통령을 공격하는 것은 또 다른 권력집단으로 볼 수 있는 야당의 정치적 도구가 되는 것으로, 설령 의도하지 않았더라도 그렇게 보인다는 것이었다.이런 대화들을 나누면서 우리는 차츰 의견을 모아갔는데, 앞서 언급한 점들이 거슬리지만 그래도 표현의 자유라는 대의의 테두리를 벗어나는 작품은 아니라는 결론, 즉 ‘더러운 잠’의 표현의 자유는 인정돼야 한다는 결론에 도달했다.나는 문화부원들의 동의를 얻어 그런 대화 과정이 담긴 모바일 메신저 화면을 캡처해서 내 개인 블로그에 올려보았다. 많은 댓글이 올라왔다. 공감 버튼 클릭과 동의하는 댓글도 많았지만, 이의를 제기하는 댓글 역시 많았다. 그리고 이의를 제기하는 댓글도 정반대의 두 종류로 갈려 있었다. “표현의 자유 운운하지만 인격에 못을 박는 일로밖에 보이지 않는다” “이 역겨운 그림이 회자되는 것 자체도 이해가 안 된다”라는 견해부터 “뭐가 저급하다는 건가” “풍자화로서 명작이다” “장소가 왜 문제인가. 잘못된 권력에 대한 조롱은 장내든 장외든 어디서든 행해질 수 있어야 한다”까지. 이번 사안에 대해서는 얼마나 폭넓은 스펙트럼의 의견들이 존재하는지 알 수 있었다.그러면 여기서 왜 우리 문화부원들이 ‘더러운 잠’이 수준 높은 풍자화가 못 된다고 생각했는지를 이야기해야겠다. 아시다시피 이 그림은 19세기 프랑스 거장 에두아르 마네(douard Manet,1832~1883)의 ‘올랭피아’(1863)를 패러디한 것이다. 문제는 두 그림 다 발표되는 순간 물의를 빚었다는 것 말고는 그 주제와 함의에 있어서 별 연관성이 없다는 것이다.‘올랭피아’는 두 가지 측면에서 미술사의 획을 긋는 작품으로 평가된다. 첫째는 미국 미술사학자 클레멘트 그린버그가 말한 형식상의 혁명이다. 르네상스 시대부터 서양화의 전통은 정교한 명암법과 원근법을 사용해 2차원의 화폭에 3차원 같은 환영(illusion)을 만드는 것이었는데, 마네는 ‘올랭피아’에서 대담하게 그 전통을 버리고 평면성을 추구했다는 것이다.둘째는 내용상의 혁명이다. 널리 알려진 대로 이 그림은 처음 발표됐을 때 엄청난 욕을 먹었다. 아니, 르네상스시대부터 널리고 널린 게 여성 누드화건만, 왜 특히 비난을 받았을까? 그 과거의 많고 많은 누드는 대부분 그리스·로마 신화의 사랑과 미의 여신 비너스(베누스), 또는 다른 여신이나 님프의 이름을 달고 있었다. 사실 그들의 모델은 권력자의 정부(情婦)나 화가의 연인, 또는 고급 매춘부였지만 말이다. 하지만 이들의 누드에 비너스라는 이름이 달리면 그 누드는 음란한 것이 아니라 고상한 예술이 되었다.마네는 그런 위선을 집어치우고 19세기 매춘부들이 많이 사용하던 ‘올랭피아’라는 이름을 가지고 나왔다. 전체적인 구도에 있어서 옛 르네상스 대가들인 조르조네의 ‘잠자는 비너스’와 티치아노의 ‘우르비노의 비너스’의 도상을 따랐지만, 비너스 대신 매춘부를 등장시켰다. 그러자 사람들은 격분했다. 그것에 대해 영국의 미술사학자 T J 클라크는 이렇게 말했다. “현실에서 누드의 모습이 가장 잘 어울리는 대상이 매춘부였음에도 불구하고, 당시 관람객들은 허구적 설정에서의 누드만을 기대했다.”더구나 조르조네의 그림 속 비너스는 눈을 감고 자고 있고, 티치아노의 그림 비너스는 부끄러운 듯 요염하게 관람객을 바라보는 것과 달리, 마네의 올랭피아는 ‘매춘부 주제에’ 당당하게 고개를 들고 관람객을 마주 보고 있다. 그럼으로써 그 동안 고상한 신화 그림 감상이란 명목으로 여신과 님프의 나체를 관음하듯 즐겨왔던 관람객들을 움찔하게 만든 것이었다. 이것이 ‘올랭피아’의 결정적인 혁명이었다.자, 그런데 이러한 ‘올랭피아’의 의의가 ‘더러운 잠’이 풍자하고자 한 박근혜·최순실 게이트와 대체 무슨 상관이 있을까? 더구나 ‘더러운 잠’의 전체 구도와 최씨 부분은 ‘올랭피아’를 따랐지만, 박 대통령의 몸 부분은 관객을 똑바로 바라보는 올랭피아가 아니라 조르조네의 ‘잠자는 비너스’에서 가져왔다. 아마 대통령이 세월호 비극 때 주사 맞고 잠들어 있었던 게 아니냐는 의혹을 묘사하기 위해 잠자는 비너스의 몸을 가져온 것 같다. 그러니까, 편리한 도상을 골라서 쓴 것이다. 즉, 유명한 그림을 패러디를 하면서 원작의 함의나 의의를 주제에 연관시킨 게 아니라, 그냥 그 유명한 도상만 빌려 단순히 합성해 그린 것이다. 여기에 특별히 기발한 변주도 없다. 이건 패러디 중에서도 초보적이며 1차원적인 것에 속한다.게다가, 이렇게 의미에 있어서 관련도 없으니 다른 명화로 해도 될 것을 왜 굳이 나체화로 했을까? 센세이셔널하게 눈에 띄려고 했던 것이라고 볼 수밖에 없다. 그래서 1차원적이고 작품성이 높지 못하다고 느끼게 된다. 나체 풍자는 풍자되는 사람의 인격권을 침해하는 문제가 발생할 수밖에 없는데, 작품의 의미에 있어서 나체화여야 할 당위가 있고 촌철살인의 위트가 있어서 미학적으로 절묘한 결과를 낳으면 그 사회적 가치가 그 문제를 상쇄한다. 그런데 지금 ‘더러운 잠’은 ‘올랭피아’를 인용해야 할 특별한 이유가 보이지 않는다. 그래서 좋은 패러디나 좋은 작품이라고 보기가 힘든 것이다.그러나 다시 말하지만, 그렇더라도 정치 풍자 관련한 표현의 자유는 되도록 인정되어야 한다는 것이 우리 토론의 결론이었다. 좋고 나쁜 것을 판단하는 것은 평론가와 대중을 포함한 관람객의 몫이고, 그것을 임의로 판단해 미리 검열을 하는 것은 자유로운 풍토에서 오는 예술의 가능성과 민주주의를 해치기 때문이다.나는 ‘더러운 잠’이 별로 좋은 풍자화가 아니라고 평했지만, 이것을 둘러싼 논쟁은 좋은 것이 될 수도 있다. 우리 사회의 정치 풍자 및 예술과 민주주의의 진화에 있어서 도움이 되도록 말이다. 그런데 유감스럽게도 지금 논쟁의 방향은 별로 그렇게 가고 있지 않다.지난 24일 일부 보수단체 회원들이 의원회관에 전시된 이 그림을 내동댕이쳐서 훼손했다. 이것은 반달리즘이다. 이런 파괴 행위를 하는 것보다 그 옆에 ‘더러운 잠’ 풍자화를 다시 풍자하는 그림을 걸어놓는다든가, 그 앞에서 게릴라 퍼포먼스를 한다든가 하는 식으로 예술적으로 비판하고 맞설 수는 없었던 것일까?하긴 맞불 패러디 그림도 나온다는 소문이다. 어, 그런데 타깃이 이상하다. 왜 표창원 의원보다도 그 부인의 얼굴에 나체 합성을 하는가? 게다가 미성년 딸까지? 25일 새누리당 전국여성의원협의회 회원들은 국회 본청에서 “더러운 잠에 표창원, 네 마누라도 벗겨주마”라는 팻말을 들고 시위를 했다. 왜, “표창원, 너도 벗겨주마”가 아니라 “네 마누라도 벗겨주마”인가? 왜 벗겨져야 하는 건 늘 여성인가? 여성만을 성적 대상화하는 사회에서 비롯된 사고의 한계가 엿보인다.앞서 말한 것처럼 여성 대통령이 나체로 풍자된 것이 불편한 것은, 사회적으로 남성보다 여성을 성적 대상화하는 분위기가 여전히 만연하다는 사실, 그리고 한국에서 그간 남성 정치인 나체 풍자는 찾기 어려웠다는 사실이 맞물려 성차별의 뉘앙스를 풍기기 때문이다. 그러나 어쨌든 박 대통령은 그걸 넘어서서 모든 풍자를 감수해야 할 최고위 공인이기에 애매한 측면이 있다. 반면에 표 의원의 부인과 딸은 공인이 아니다. 왜 애먼 그들을 ‘벗겨서’ 여성의 성적 대상화를 재생산하는가?이왕 세상에 ‘더러운 잠’이 출현했다면 그에 대한 논쟁과 담론은 예술과 사회를 발전시키는 방향으로 가야한다. 지금은 별로 그렇지 않은 것으로 보인다.문소영코리아중앙데일리 문화부장