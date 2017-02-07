Seoul shares rise on immigration ruling

Seoul’s main bourse rose for a second day as a Seattle federal judge blocked U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration orders which had weakened investor sentiment over the past days. Yet, earlier gains were stopped by foreign investors who sold large-cap shares of IT exports due to a sudden gain in the won versus the dollar currency.The Kospi closed at 2,077.66, up 0.22 percent, or 4.5 points compared to the previous trading day. Trade volume was moderate at 311 million shares worth 3.81 trillion won ($3.35 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 440 to 370.Kim Yu-kyum, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said upward momentum was weakened over uncertainties about U.S. policies, but local stocks would be supported by positive earnings reports this month.While foreign and institutional investors contributed to the lift by buying 3.4 billion won and 62.5 billion won each, retail investors offloaded shares worth 113 billion won.Samsung Electronics gained 0.25 percent, or 5,000 won, to reach 1,978,000 won. SK Hynix held steady, closing at 53,700 won as it did the previous trading day. Automakers traded in negative terrain, with industry leader Hyundai Motor down 0.73 percent to 136,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors falling 0.69 percent at 35,900 won.All shares increased as large-cap shares rose 0.2 percent, 0.4 percent for middle-cap shares and 0.3 percent for small cap shares.The general spell for sectors seemed positive, with securities inching up 3.9 percent, insurance 0.9 percent and banking 0.5 percent. Semiconductors, on the other hand, fell 1.5 percent as foreign investors offloaded.The secondary Kosdaq increased 0.29 percent, or 1.75 points, closing at 610.96.Celltrion fell 0.1 percent to 101,400 won, along with Kakao, the messenger app provider, which also saw a drop of 0.9 percent to 77,300 won. CJ E&M was flat at 87,400 won. In contrast, Komipharm nudged up 2.69 percent, or 850 won, to settle at 32,400 won.The Korean won closed at 1,137.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 9.7 won from the previous trading day.Both the three-year government bond yield and the 10-year yield lost, the former 2.2 basis points to 1.66 percent and latter 2.8 basis points to 2.16 percent.BY YOON SO-YEON [ebusiness@joongang.co.kr]