Audi VW Korea begins recall of Tiguan 2.0 TDI after ban

Audi Volkswagen Korea said it has started a recall of its Tiguan’s 2.0 TDI, one of 15 models that was banned from sales in Korea in 2015 due to the automaker’s fabrication of its emissions test results. The recall will be available through a software upgrade which is expected to take about 30 minutes, the company said.The Ministry of Environment, on Jan. 20, approved the German automaker’s recall procedure for some 27,000 Tiguan 2.0 TDIs. It said the software upgrade doesn’t affect the fuel efficiency or engine functionThe German carmaker said it is negotiating the recall with the state authority on other models banned from sales in Korea.However, some 800 owners of Tiguan models said that they will not receive the recall procedure until a Seoul court decides on a lawsuit they filed last month asking to nullify the recall the carmaker submitted to the Ministry of Environment.“The submitted recall process decreases the emission of nitrogen oxide by only 20 to 30 percent,” said Ha Jong-sun, an attorney at Barun which represents the customers. “If driven with the air-conditioner on, it emits six to seven times more gas,” he added.