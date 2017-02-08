Unshakable tobacco companies (국문)

Just around the time when Donald Trump was inaugurated in January, a notable deal was made in the M&A market in New York. British American Tobacco, maker of famous Dunhill cigarettes, took over Reynolds American in a $49.4 billion buyout. After the merger, BAT became the largest tobacco company in the world, beating Philip Morris. As of 2015, BAT’s revenue was $15.8 billion and Reynolds’ revenue was $10.7 billion.
The merger overshadowed by Trump’s inauguration is noteworthy because the global tobacco giants remain solid despite worldwide campaigns against smoking.
The number of smokers is consistently decreasing. According to the World Health Organization, the percentage of adult smokers fell from 25 percent in 2014 to 20 percent in 2015. While the tobacco market in the developed world is rapidly shrinking, markets in Africa and Southeast Asia steadily grow.
The mega merger revealed that global tobacco companies are actually becoming more sound despite the fact that smoking poses harm to health. Furthermore, they are working on their growth engines to develop next-generation products such as electronic and heating cigarettes. In fact, Philip Morris, the rival of BAT, has completed the development of heating tobacco that is less harmful to health than burning tobacco. It is awaiting FDA approval.
As governments raise tobacco prices and restrict tobacco companies’ marketing, they have excess cash. In Korea, the Park Geun-hye administration increased cigarette prices by 2,000 won ($1.75) two years ago, and the effect is controversial. As the margin of increase is mostly tax, sales of duty-free cigarette increased drastically. Cigarette imports were steady at $200 million to $300 million in the 2000s but exceeded $400 million last year. Tobacco companies were not impacted much.
The impact on the smoking rate was also insignificant. According to a market research agency, cigarette sales in 2015 drastically decreased from 85.3 billion units in previous year to 66.7 billion units. But sales bounced back last year by 9.3 percent (72.9 billion units were sold). The impact of the cigarette price increase lasted one year. The hard-working people who sought comfort in cigarettes to get over the stress from the Choi Soon-sil scandal last year effectively helped the Park Geun-hye administration to garner an additional tax revenue of 5 trillion won ($4.37 billion).
If a presidential candidate promises to lower the cigarette price and keeps the pledge after election victory, the number of smokers — especially the young ones who are sensitive to price — would increase. The typical harm to populist policy is inevitable. It is crucial to find smart nonsmoking policy to encourage smokers to voluntarily quit while not fattening the belly of tobacco companies.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 7, Page 30
*The author is a New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
지난달 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 취임하던 즈음 뉴욕의 기업인수합병(M&A) 시장에서 눈에 띠는 거래가 있었다. 던힐 담배로 유명한 영국의 브리티시 아메리칸 토바코(BAT)가 미국 담배회사인 레이놀즈 아메리칸을 무려 494억달러(약 58조원)에 사들였다. 그 결과 매출 기준으로 필립모리스를 제치고 세계최대의 담배회사가 탄생한 것이다. 2015년 BAT의 매출은 158억 달러, 레이놀즈는 107억 달러였다.
트럼프 취임식에 묻힌 이 거래가 유의미한 이유는 전세계 곳곳에서 건강에 해로운 담배를 퇴치하기 위한 부단한 노력이 있어도 담배회사는 글로벌 빅 컴퍼니를 중심으로 건재하다는 것이다.
흡연인구가 지속적으로 주는 추세는 팩트다. 세계보건기구(WHO)의 발표에 따르면 2014년 25%에 달하던 세계 흡연 성인 비율은 2015년 20%로 떨어졌다. 선진국 담배시장은 급속히 줄고있지만 아프리카와 동남아 시장의 약한 성장세로 버티고 있는 셈이다.
이번 대형 인수합병을 통해 밝혀진 진실은 담배가 흡연자의 건강을 여전히 해치고 있지만 글로벌 담배회사들은 오히려 건실해지고 있다. 한발 더 나아가 전자담배와 히팅담배 등 차세대 제품을 연구개발(R&D)하기 위한 성장동력을 만들어가는 중이다. 실제 BAT의 경쟁사인 필립모리스는 '태우는 담배'의 해악을 줄인 히팅담배 개발을 완료하고 시판허가 절차를 밟고 있다.
그도 그럴것이 각국 정부가 담뱃값은 인상해주고 마케팅은 규제해주니 ‘실탄’이 남아돌 수밖에 없다. 마치 국내 이동통신 시장에서 보조금 지급을 대거 제한했더니 그해 이동통신사의 영업이익이 큰 폭으로 증가한 사례와 사정이 비슷하다.
우리나라에서도 2년전 박근혜 정부가 담뱃값을 2000원 올렸는데 그 실효성을 놓고 논란이 많다. 인상분의 대부분이 세금인 만큼 면세담배 매출이 크게 늘었다. 2000년대 2억∼3억 달러에 머물던 담배 수입액은 지난해 4억 달러를 돌파했다. 담배회사 입장에선 아쉬울 게 없다.
흡연율 감소효과도 미지근하다. 한 시장조사기관의 조사에 따르면 2015년 담배판매량은 전년 853억개비에서 크게 줄어든 667억개비로 집계됐다.
그러나 지난해 담배판매량은 다시 반등해 전년보다 9.3% 증가한 729억개비로 조사됐다. 딱 1년만의 ‘반짝 효과’이다. 지난해 '최순실 사태'로 울화통에 담뱃가게를 찾은 서민들의 주머니는 축내면서 정작 박근혜 정부의 세수만 5조원 정도 늘려준 셈이다.
대선주자들이 담뱃값 인하를 공약으로 내걸고 이를 대선승리 후 시행하면 가격에 민감한 청소년 등 흡연인구가 급속히 늘어나게 된다. 전형적인 포퓰리즘 정책의 폐해가 불가피하다. 담배회사의 배를 쓸데없이 불려주지 않으면서 흡연자 스스로 담배를 찾지않게 만드는 스마트한 금연정책을 찾아야할 타이밍이다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원