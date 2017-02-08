The role of the judiciary (국문)
트럼프 행정명령 제동과 미 사법부의 존재 이유
Feb 08,2017
The dignity of the U.S. judiciary system has gotten an international spotlight after a federal judge issued a temporary nationwide restraining order to prevent the enforcement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The decision was made solely by an independent judges’s judgment free of political or ideological considerations. In his extraordinary ruling, Seattle Judge James Robart said that the court “must intervene to fulfill its constitutional role in our tripart government” after hearing from Washington and Minnesota that the president’s order violated the First Amendment on freedom of religion and caused unreasonable harm. To the attorneys defending the presidential order, he said “You’re here arguing on behalf of someone who says we have to protect the U.S. from these individuals coming from these countries, and there’s no support for that.”
He demonstrated both judicial restraint and independence in invalidating Trump’s travel ban. “The work of the court is not to create policy or judge the wisdom of any particular policy promoted by the other two branches... The work of the judiciary, and this court, is limited to ensuring that the actions taken by the other two branches comport with our country’s laws, and more importantly, our Constitution,” he said. Appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, Robart is known for conservative legal views. He subtly and unequivocally defined Trump’s policy as unconstitutional.
Trump was enraged by the challenge. He railed a “ridiculous” ruling by the “so-called judge,” claiming he made the jobs for state borders difficult. But state law enforcement authorities affirmed that they will follow the extensive court ruling with the Washington State Attorney General warning Trump that “In our country, no one is above the law and that includes the president.”
We can only envy the independent mechanism of the U.S. judiciary. Groups pro and against the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over her abuse of power attempt to interfere with court procedures, while the president and other suspects disregard the activities and findings of the law-binding independent counsel.
The Constitution stipulates that a judge must make a ruling based on individual conscience, the Constitution, and laws. Everyone must abide by the Constitution by respecting the independent role of the judiciary.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 7, Page 30
트럼프 대통령의 반(反)이민 행정명령에 제동을 건 미국 법원의 판결은 신선하다. 이슬람 7개국 국민의 입국을 금지한 행정명령의 효력을 잠정 중지시킨 연방지방법원의 결정은 미국 사법부의 존재 이유를 각인시켰다. 출범 한 달도 안 되는 ‘살아있는 권력’이 밀어붙인 핵심 정책은 무력화됐다. 미 사법부가 트럼프 정부와 충돌을 각오하고 법과 원칙을 고수한 것이다.
이번 결정은 정치적 고려나 이념적 성향이 배제된 채 법관의 독립적 판단에 따라 이뤄졌다는 점에서 평가 받는다. 법원의 기준은 수정헌법 1조를 위배 여부였다. 즉, 행정명령이 ‘종교, 표현, 언론, 집회의 자유를 제한하는 법률을 만들 수 없다’고 대원칙을 침해했다고 봤다. 헌법 이외의 다른 변수에 눈 돌리지 않은 로바트 워싱턴주 시애틀 연방지방법원 판사는 영웅으로 떠올랐다. 로바트 판사는 공화당 정권이던 조지 W 부시 전 대통령 재임 시절에 임명된 보수 성향으로 알려졌다. 그는 법 앞에는 진영 논리가 개입할 수 없음을 실증했다.
트럼프 대통령의 충격은 컸다. ‘소위 판사라는 사람(so-called judge)’이라며 인신공격을 하고, “만약 어떤 일이 일어난다면 그와 사법체계를 비난하라”고 반발했다. 그러나 워싱턴주 법무장관은 "그 누구도 법 위에 있을 수는 없으며 대통령이라 해도 마찬가지"라고 일축했다. 견제와 균형이라는 민주주의 원리가 숨쉬는 미국의 위대함을 느끼게 한다.
미 사법부의 이 같은 작동 원리는 우리나라와 비교된다. 특히 탄핵정국과 맞물려 사법부의 독립성을 위협하는 행태들은 우려스럽다. 탄핵 찬반 단체들이 떼로 몰려다니며 특정인의 구속을 주장하고, 탄핵심판 일정을 압박하고, 법률로 보장된 특검의 활동을 부정하는 등 법치를 훼손하고 있다. 법을 지켜야 할 정치인들마저 휩쓸려 다니며 이에 편승하는 작태는 눈살을 찌푸리게 한다.
헌법 제103조는 ‘법관은 헌법과 법률에 의하여 그 양심에 따라 독립하여 심판한다’고 돼 있다. 법관의 판단에 어느 누구도, 어떤 형식으로도 개입하지 않는 게 헌법 정신이며 작금의 혼란을 단축하는 길이다.