Finding a breakthrough (국문)

South Korea and Japan have failed to find a breakthrough in the conflict over the installation of a “comfort woman” statue behind the Japanese Consulate General in Busan since January. As Japan’s Ambassador to Seoul Yasumasa Nakamine was ordered home in January in protest of the statue, the war of nerves between Seoul and Tokyo will most likely continue.
In such circumstances, the Korean Residents Union in Japan, which has close ties with Seoul, pleaded with Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se to relocate the statue in Busan. According to the association, a compatriot even committed suicide after his business was irrevocably damaged by the dramatic deterioration in Seoul-Tokyo ties. The situation has passed the point of no return.
Needless to say, Imperial Japan deserved to be punished for its abominable crimes of enslaving innocent girls to serve Japanese soldiers at a number of military brothels across Asia. But erecting a statue in front of the consulate as a protest against Japan’s inhumane actions in the past is another matter. The government needs to take into account the serious hardships our compatriots are facing in Japan as a result of the statue’s installation.
But that’s not all. South Korea and Japan need to cooperate with each other more than ever. U.S. President Donald Trump will soon pressure Seoul and Tokyo over disputes about trade and defense cost sharing. Both countries must join hands to prepare for the imminent nuclear threats from North Korea. Given the urgency of tackling those issues, the two sides cannot afford to confront each other.
Our government must come up with an exit strategy to put strained Seoul-Tokyo ties back on track. We urge the government to take advantage of the meetings of G-20 foreign ministers and the Munich Security Conference 2017 — both to be held in Germany this month — to resolve the deepening tension between Seoul and Tokyo.
The Japanese government also needs to keep in mind that Seoul helped resolve friction over the handover of a stolen Buddha statue to Buseoksa Temple — the original owner — and the erection of another statue of comfort women in Dokdo Islets, which Japan claims its territorial rights to. The development could serve as momentum for Tokyo to take a flexible approach. If both sides opt to leave the current stalemate as it is because of their own domestic political needs, that will only damage ties further. They must start to turn things around now.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 8, Page 30
부산 일본 총영사관 앞 위안부 소녀상 설치로 촉발된 한일 간 갈등이 한 달이 되도록 해결의 돌파구를 못 찾고 있다. 특히 소녀상 설치에 반발해 귀국한 나가미네 야스마사(長嶺安政) 주한 일본대사가 다음달 이후에야 돌아올 것으로 보여 양국 간 기싸움은 한없이 늘어질 상황이다.
이런 와중에 재일본 대한민국민단 대표단이 서울로 찾아와 "부산 소녀상을 다른 곳으로 이전해 달라"고 윤병세 외교장관에게 호소했다고 한다. 민단에 따르면 "한일관계 악화로 사업이 어려워져 자살한 동포까지 나올 정도"라고 한다. 상황이 여간 심각한 게 아니다.
일제가 순진무구한 소녀까지 끌고 가 성노예로 삼은 사실은 천인공노할 반인륜적 범죄로 역사적 단죄를 받는 게 당연하다. 그럼에도 항의의 뜻이라고 일본 총영사관 코 앞에 소녀상을 세우는 것이 과연 현명한가는 또 다른 문제다. 부산 소녀상 때문에 재일교포들이 막심한 고통을 겪고 있다면 이 역시 감안하는 게 옳다.
이뿐 아니다. 현재 한일 양국은 어느 때보다 손발을 맞춰야 할 상황에 처해 있다. 트럼프 행정부는 조만간 미군 주둔비 및 통상문제로 양국을 압박할 게 뻔하다. 양국은 또 북핵을 비롯, 눈 앞에 닥쳐온 안보 위협에 대처하기 위해서도 힘을 보태야 할 처지다. 소녀상 문제에 발목이 잡혀 서로 배척만 하기에는 상황이 너무 엄중하다. 이런 처지를 감안해 정부는 꼬일 대로 꼬인 한일 관계를 제 궤도에 올려놓을 출구전략을 가동해야 한다. 이달 15일부터 독일에서 잇따라 열리는 주요 20개국(G20) 외교장관 회의 및 뮌헨 안보회의를 사태 해결의 계기로 삼을 만하다.
일본도 한일관계에 또 다른 장애물로 꼽혔던 부석사 불상 인도 및 독도 소녀상 건립 문제 등이 한국의 노력으로 사태를 악화시키지 않는 쪽으로 방향을 바꾸었다는 사실을 유념해야 한다. 아베 정부로서는 한일관계 개선을 위해 보다 유연한 자세를 취할 귀중한 명분이 생긴 것이다. 한·일이 국내 정치만 의식해 양국 관계가 표류하도록 방치해 두면 서로에게 큰 손해인 만큼 이제라도 관계 개선에 전력을 기울여야 할 때다.