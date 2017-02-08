2017.2.8 Ticket

The legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea is coming to Korea for a concert. The former pianist for the Miles Davis Band is coming with his Elektric Band, and audiences are looking forward to an eccentric show. See MUSIC. [ERNEST GREGORY]

[MUSIC]Pianist of the legendary Miles Davis Band, and member of illustrious fusion jazz group Return to Forever, Chick Corea returns to Korea with the entirety of the Elektric Band.With live performances described as “like a freight train at full speed,” The Elecktric Band’s energy will no doubt lighten up the LG Arts Center.For half a decade and even at the age of 75, Chick Corea has not shown signs of slowing down, with 63 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards speaking volumes in itself.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2 exit 7Famed guitar player Joe Satriani has been well-recognized by listeners and musicians from all over the world, and many fans were excited by the news of his visit. This concert is a part of the “Surfing to Shockwave” world tour, celebrating the release of his most recent album “Shockwave Supernova.”The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.Tickets cost 110,000 won ($96).Gwangnaru Station, line No. 5, exit 2Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste will conduct the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the top orchestras in the nation, in a special performance. The show kicks off with Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ “En Saga, Op. 9.” Australian Violist Brett Dean will then join the stage to give a viola concerto. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60 will bring a splendid ending to the performance.The piece may be one of Beethoven’s shortest symphonies, but it is also known as one of his most cheerful.Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste began his musical career as a violinist before being trained to be a conductor by conductor Jorma Panula at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki.The performance starts at 8p.m.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 70,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill is holding a recital to celebrate the release of his first new album in four years, “British Viola.” The new album consists of British composers’ music, while it is especially notable that a viola concerto is included for the first time.In the first half, the audience will be able to savor the charm of the viola, but in the second half, O’Neill is to appear on stage holding the violin, performing Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with guest violinist Shin Zia. Pianist Steven Lin will also be sharing the stage with O’Neill.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5One of the treasures of Britain’s music world, the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), is making another visit to Korea with conductor Daniel Harding. It has been over 20 years since the composer first conducted the LSO in 1996.The program consists of three pieces. It kicks off with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro.”Then it leads to Mark-Anthony Turnage’s “Hakan” for trumpet and orchestra, the stage for which is joined by trumpeter Hakan Hardenberger. The main repertoire is Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.4, for which soprano Christiane Karg is to take part in.The LSO was established in 1904, and has been the resident orchestra at London’s Barbican Centre since the venue opened in 1982.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 330,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Pop group 2PM return to perform in Korea for the first time since 2015’s “House Party.”Having delved into individual careers for the past few years, fans will welcome the final concert for the group before a few members, including Jun. K, take a leave for their military service.The performances will take place over two weekends and starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets are fixed at 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3Having successfully completed Beethoven’s “Diabelli Variations” - notorious for its difficulty - last year, pianist Sunwook Kim returns to Korea for a consecutive year. The recital will feature Bach-Busoni’s BWV564, and Beethoven’s “Pathetique,” “Moonlight,” and “Appassionata.”These are pieces that have been loved by many, but per Kim, have often been “exaggerated during performances.” Kim aims to bring the pieces back to their original state in this recital.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 to 90,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11[THEATER]This musical’s story follows bodyguard Jeong-hak’s attempt to solve a 20-year mystery. In 1992, Jeong-hak and his colleague Mu-yeong took on the mission to protect a woman. But after a few days, Jeong-hak was left alone to find out that the woman has disappeared with Mu-yeong.Jeong-hak confronts a very similar case in 2012 when bodyguard Dae-sik disappears with Hana, the president’s daughter. As Jeong-hak tries to disentangle this mystery, clues and traces of Mu-yeong and the woman’s disappearance surface.Since this Korean musical premiered in 2013, it has been widely praised and has won numerous awards.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5: Korean National Ballet’s first performance of this year showcases eight pieces, including Kang Hyo-hyung’s “Across the Light” and Park Na-ri’s “Crow’s Eye View.” The two performances are regarded as outstanding works of the Korean National Ballet Movement Series - a project aiming to discover the abilities of the members of the company.Shin Mu-seop, vice artistic director of Korean National Ballet, will also introduce new choreography for “Carmen.”The performance starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 to 20,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No.02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopMany have heard of the famed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” but maybe not of “Phantom.”This piece tells the story of what was hidden behind the grand scenes of “The Phantom of the Opera.”Performances start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2A novel by one of the most beloved foreign authors in Korea, Bernard Werber, takes the stage in the form of a play. The book “Our Friends, the Humans” follows a storyline in which a man and a woman find themselves trapped inside glass walls, and work to solve their mysterious predicament.Like a lot of Werber’s other stories, this piece will provide viewers with a new perspective on human beings.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 34,000 won to 49,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seeing success since its premiere in 2014, and being selected for the opening performance for the 2015 Cannes Dance Festival, “Vortex” returns to the National Theater of Korea this spring.National Dance Company of Korea’s first ever collaboration with a foreign choreographer in the form of Finnish choreographer Tero Saarinen, the staging, lighting, costume, and music all come together to create one giant vortex in this performance.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No.3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stopAlso known as “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida,” the musical will return to stage in Korea after highly praised performances in 2005, 2010 and 2012.The story follows the relationship of the daughter of the Pharaoh, Amneris, the princess of Nubia, Aida and captain Radames of the Egyptian army.The musical stars Yoon Gong-joo and Jas Chang as Aida; Kim Woo-hyung and Min Woo-hyuk as Radames; and Ivy and Lee Jeong-hwa as Amneris.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No. 2 and No. 8, exit 3[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]“The Banquet” is a collection of twelve traditional Korean dance performances presented by the National Dance Company of Korea.From the royal court dance and folk dance to the Buddhist religious dance and janggu (double-headed drum) dance, this show is a great opportunity to savor the diversity of traditional Korean dance.The performance is choreographed by traditional Korean dancer Cho Heung-dong and directed by designer Jung Ku-ho.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 70,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea stop*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.