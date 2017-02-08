KMAs releases diverse nominee list

The upcoming Korean Music Awards being held at the Guro Arts Valley Theater in Guro District, western Seoul on Feb. 28 unveiled the nominees on Tuesday.Among the nominees for best song included girl group Twice’s “Cheer Up,” Wonder Girls’ “Why So Lonely,” Bolbbalgan4’s “Galaxy,” and Jun Bum Sun and the Yangban’s “Revolution from the Bottom,” while the nominees for best record included ABTB’s “Attraction Between Two Bodies,” Jo Dong-jin’s “As a Tree,” and Danpyunsun and the Sailors’ “Horn.”For best musician, artists such as Jay Park, rock band Jambinai, Danpyunsun and the Sailors, and Im In-gun were on the list, while the best rookie nominations included Twice, Bolbbalgan4, Silica Gel, JuliaDream, and rapper BewhY.The Korean Music Awards is an awards ceremony whose selection committee consists of music critics, reporters, producers and music industry experts that place high emphasis on artistry rather than mainstream recognition and record sales.By Chung Jin-hong