Moon Ji-ae announces pregnancy

Former news anchor Moon Ji-ae is ten weeks pregnant and will soon welcome her first child after five years of marriage.The soon-to-be mother’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the news on Tuesday, and added that she is expected to give birth in the fall.The 33-year old TV personality married fellow news anchor Jeon Jong-hwan in May 2012. The two are known as an announcer couple that debuted together at MBC. Moon entered the company in 2006 while her husband entered a year earlier.Moon left MBC in 2013 to become a freelancer and signed with her current agency, which also houses comedian Yoo Jae-suk and idol group CNBlue. She hosted a showcase of her agency’s rookie boy band SF9 on Monday.Moon recently appeared as a panel member of the first season of the KBS2 variety magic show “Trick & True.” Whether she will appear in the upcoming second season has yet to be announced.By Chung Jin-hong