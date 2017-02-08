K-pop stars graduate high school

Popular K-pop singers from groups such as BTS, GFriend and more have officially graduated high school.The chilly morning on Tuesday did not stop crowds of fans and reporters congratulating idol singers in uniform proudly holding their new diplomas from the School of Performing Arts Seoul in Guro District, western Seoul.Among the more notable singers in attendance was Jungkook from boy band BTS, who graduated one year late after delaying his entrance into high school due to his busy schedule. His fellow bandmates were also at the ceremony to congratulate their young friend.“I couldn’t believe I was really graduating until I was in my uniform and attending my graduation,” said the singer. “I feel like a real adult now. I will keep working hard to show a better side of myself.”Also graduating from the same high school were SinB and Umji from girl group GFriend. SinB said, “It’s surprising and funny to think that we are real adults now.”Umji added, “It’s an unfamiliar feeling to be letting go of our student identity. I want to thank all of our supportive friends and teachers.”By Chung Jin-hong