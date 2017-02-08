French recognition

Zero Complex, a Seoul restaurant that serves French neo-bistro cuisine, was featured on Le Fooding, a popular French website on dining. The site, along with travel information provider Voyageurs Du Monde, introduces restaurants around the world, and Zero Complex is the first restaurant from Korea to be featured. The restaurant, heralded by chef Lee Choong-hoo who worked in France before opening his restaurant in Seoul, was awarded by The Michelin Guide last year with a one-star rating (out of a possible three.) The restaurant, located in Seorae Village, southern Seoul, known as the city’s French district, serves food in the French neo-bistro style, which strives to provide food of “fine-dining” quality in a bistro ambience. Le Fooding also pointed out that chef Lee’s inspiration comes from using local ingredients.A few of the dishes served at the restaurant include, clockwise from top, smoked beef tartare, peaches with beets and ravioli made with cuttlefish.By Lee Sun-min