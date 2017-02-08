Korean beauty a hit on U.S. TV

Christine Chang, left, of Glow Recipe introduces Chaga Pressed Serum by Korean manufacturer Blithe, during a live show on the American home shopping channel QVC last December. The product sold out during the show. [GLOW RECIPE]

There’s no doubt that Korean beauty products are the money makers in Asia.But there was no guarantee whether Korean skin care products would do well in the U.S., where many women are more interested in color than skin care.Last June, when the Korea JoongAng Daily interviewed Christine Chang from Glow Recipe, an online retail platform that educates U.S. consumers in K-beauty through a carefully curated selection of products manufactured in Korea, it seemed like American consumers were still unfamiliar with Korean skincare products. Chang and her partner Sarah Lee, who co-founded the company, say they had to “basically educate Western consumers on some of Korea’s innovative and skin-friendly products.”But now, it seems like their efforts are paying off.Last December, Glow Recipe went live on QVC, a home shopping channel in the U.S. that reaches almost 100 million homes, as the first ever one hour show dedicated solely to Korean beauty products.During the show, the Chaga Pressed Serum by Korean manufacturer Blithe, sold out - becoming the first Korean beauty product to sell out on QVC.“The responses were great after we were featured on QVC and our site traffic as well as sales saw sudden increases,” said Chang.“It was said that the detailed and interesting explanations of the ingredients and unique brand stories we told on air received great responses that resulted in positive results.”Glow Recipe announced Monday that it has formed a partnership with QVC to distribute K-beauty products introduced on Glow Recipe.“It wasn’t the first time that a K-beauty product went on air on QVC,” said Chang. “I heard from a buyer that Korea’s famous ‘snail cream’ was introduced during a short 8-minute segment and that it didn’t really go well.”“It’s really significant that we became partners with QVC, as we can introduce innovative K-beauty products to [a large number of] American consumers,” said Chang. “We hope to introduce more Korean skincare products to American audiences through such great opportunities.”BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]