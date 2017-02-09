A bureaucrat’s honor (국문)

I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard a section chief at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy left public service at the beginning of the year. He was the “ace” in the ministry. He was placed to oversee key issues and he always handled them clearly. He was promoted fast.
At the end of last year, however, he suddenly took sick leave. Later, I heard he took the leave not because of his health but as he had trouble with his boss over policy. After a month of absence, his resignation was processed. An official who worked with him said, “He said it was about time to leave. In fact, he often said he wanted to go to the private sector.”
Soon, I heard another senior official from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance moved to a private company. He was an elite with ample experience in international economy.
It is not unusual for public servants to move to the private sector. But it has become more common, and key elites are leaving. Even in the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, where top scorers in the civil exam are assigned, the Department of International Finance is the most coveted team. Elites prefer the department as they can handle professional tasks and build a global networks through posts at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
But last year, the department head and section chief from the Department of International Finance left. When other governments are recruiting talented people from the private sector to overhaul their organization in preparation for trade and currency war, Korean bureaucratic society is losing top workers.
What’s more serious is that their resignation is motivated by “skepticism over the public society.” It is inevitable that bureaucrats’ role in the Korean economy has been reduced as the private sector is leading the economy. But a president still remains “imperial” and the National Assembly wields unchallenged power. Caught between the two, bureaucrats are struggling to keep their honor.
Principles that the ministry had announced are often changed by order of the president. Public servants suffered deep, serious wounds in the aftermath of the Choi Soon-sil scandal and presidential impeachment. When an economic ministry official heard the president saying, “I feel painful with a sense of shame, wondering to myself if I really became the president for this,” he lamented, “It is not just painful but heartbreaking that we worked day and night for this.”
Now, the one who needs to comfort and assure the government and officials is Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-an, acting president. But his latest moves show he is more interested in popularity. If he decides to run for president, the baton goes down to Vice Prime Minister for the Economy Yoo Il-ho.
How much should the government be ridiculed and civil servants’ pride be crushed until society realizes the seriousness of the situation?
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 8, Page 30
*The author is the deputy economic and industrial news editor at JTBC.
CHO MIN-GEUN
연초 산업통상자원부의 A실장이 관료 생활을 접었다는 소식을 전해들었을 때 기자는 귀를 의심했다. A는 산업부내 명실상부한 ‘에이스’였다. 현안이 있는 곳엔 늘 그가 투입됐고, 이내 깔끔하게 마무리하곤 했다. 승진도 빨라 주변에선 ‘너무 잘 나가는 것 아니냐’는 말까지 나왔다. 그런 그가 지난해 갑작스럽게 병가를 냈다. 건강 문제보다는 정책을 두고 상관과 마찰을 빚은 게 계기였다는 얘기가 흘러나왔다. 한달여 자리를 비운 끝에 결국 사표가 수리됐다. 한 후배 관료는 “이참에 공직을 떠나고 싶다고 얘기하더라. 사실 예전부터 민간으로 가고 싶다는 얘기를 종종 하곤했다”며 전후 사정을 전했다.
얼마 지나지 않아 이번엔 기획재정부 출신의 B국장이 민간기업으로 옮겨갔다는 소식이 들려왔다. 그 역시 대외경제 분야에서 잔뼈가 굵은 엘리트였다.
관료들의 민간행이 어제 오늘의 일은 아니다. 하지만 최근엔 유난히 잦고, 핵심 엘리트들이 빠져나간다. 행정고시 성적 상위자들이 모인다는 기재부에서도 국제금융국은 대표적 선호 부서다. 업무가 전문적인데다 국제통화기금(IMF)·세계은행(WB) 근무 등을 통해 글로벌 네트워크를 쌓을 수 있어 엘리트들이 몰린다. 하지만 지난해에만 국제금융국 출신의 국장과 과장이 잇따라 민간기업으로 이직했다. 통상ㆍ환율전쟁을 대비해 각국이 관련 조직을 정비하고, 민간의 인재까지 끌어들이고 있는 상황에서 우리 공직사회에선 거꾸로 인력 유출이 벌어지고 있는 것이다.
심각한 건 이들의 이직 사유의 밑바탕에 공통적으로 ‘공직사회에 대한 회의’가 깔려있다는 것이다. 한국 경제가 민간주도로 옮겨가는 과정에서 관료의 위상이 축소되는 건 어쩔 수 없는 일이다. 하지만 대통령은 여전히 ‘제왕적’이고, 국회는 ‘무소불위’가 됐다. 둘 사이에 치여 관료는 최소한의 직업적 명예마저 지키기 어려워졌다. 대통령의 한마디에 부처가 이미 공표한 원칙이 허물어지기 일쑤고, 의원 보좌관이 부처 국장을 불러“자세가 뻣뻣하다”며 호통을 치기도 한다. 특히 최순실 게이트와 이어진 탄핵 정국에서 공직사회가 입은 ‘내상’은 깊고, 넓다. ‘이러려고 대통령이 됐나 자괴감이 든다’는 말을 들은 한 경제부처 과장은 “이러려고 밤낮없이 일했나는 생각에 우리는 자괴감 정도가 아니라 억장이 무너진다”며 울분을 토하기도 했다.
흔들리는 정부와 관료를 다독여야 할 사람은 현재로선 황교안 대통령 권한대행이다. 하지만 그의 행보를 보면 그보다는 오르는 지지율에 더 신경이 쓰이는 듯 하다. 그가 대선 출마를 결심할 경우 바통은 다시 유일호 경제 부총리에게 넘어간다. '대통령 권한대행 겸 국무총리 직무대행 겸 경제 부총리 겸 기획재정부장관’이라는 전무후무한 직함이 생길 판이다. 정부가 얼마나 더 희화화돼야, 공무원의 자부심은 얼마나 더 뭉개져야 우리사회가 이를 돌아보게 될까.
조민근 JTBC 경제산업부 차장