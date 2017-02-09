Control foot-and-mouth disease (국문)
구제역 항체생성률 5%라니…갈 데까지 간 도덕적 해이
Feb 09,2017
Another veterinary virus outbreak could be in the making as a cattle herd at farms in Boeun and Jeongeup in North Chungcheong had been confirmed with foot-and-mouth infection at a time when the country is still combating an epidemic of avian influenza that led to the slaughter of 33 million chickens. The government ordered a temporary migration ban on 220,000 livestock farms across the country to conduct emergency checkups.
The outbreak of foot-and-mouth has been caused by poor compliance with vaccination rules. The government ensured safety against the virus infecting hoofed animals, claiming that 97.8 percent of the cattle and 75.7 percent of pigs nationwide have maintained high levels of antibodies as of the end of last year.
But tests showed the antibody rate in the farm in Boeun affected with the infectious disease was 19 percent and lower at 5 percent in Jeongeup. The government has been lax in quarantine surveillance, naively believing in falsely reported data.
The government blamed farms for moral hazard as they skipped vaccinations due to the cost and the perception that vaccines caused side effects like a reduction in milk yield or miscarriages. Farms would have to share the liability if they intentionally avoided vaccinating their livestock for selfish reasons.
But authorities must share the responsibility for failing to educate farmers about the effects and correct uses of vaccines. Vaccines should be kept at cold temperature, but vaccination should be done at 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit), slightly below room temperature. If the shots are given on cold days, the effects may be critically diminished. Farms are liable for neglecting vaccinations and authorities for lax supervision.
The agriculture ministry will be vaccinating 3 million cattle across the nation within the week. It must do what it can to prevent the spread.
Authorities are unclear how the virus hit Korean farms this time. They must investigate the cause and fight outbreaks of winter viruses.
Foot-and-mouth disease on top of bird flu could further hurt the domestic livestock and food industry. The agriculture ministry that failed to prevent the spread of avian influenza must do its best to combat the foot-and-mouth disease. The acting president should spearhead the campaign so that the government no longer raises doubts about its negligence as a result of the void in leadership.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 8, Page 30
AI 이어 구제역으로 축산기반 흔들
‘물백신’ 원인 찾고 방역 혁신해야
지난 5·6일 충북 보은과 전북 정읍에서 올해 첫 의심 신고된 구제역이 결국 확진 판정됐다. 정부가 30시간 동안 전국 축산농가 22만 곳에 긴급 이동중지 명령을 내리는 등 초동대응에 나섰지만 미덥지가 않다. 두 달여 만에 전국에서 3300만 마리의 닭을 살처분한 최악의 조류인플루엔자(AI) 사태가 미처 끝나기도 전에 구제역이 발생했기 때문이다.
더구나 이번 구제역은 전형적인 인재(人災)인 방역부실이 원인으로 지목돼 더욱 우려를 자아낸다. 농림축산식품부는 지난해말 기준으로 소는 97.8%, 돼지는 75.7%의 높은 항체 형성률을 유지해 구제역이 발생하지 않을 것이라고 자신했다. 소·돼지 350만 마리를 살처분한 ‘2010년 구제역 파동’ 이후 의무화한 백신 접종 덕분이라는 것이다. 하지만 이번 구제역 발생 농가의 항체생성률은 보은이 19%, 정읍이 5%에 지나지 않은 것으로 나타났다. 이건 방역이라고도 할 수 없는 수준이다. 당국이 엉터리 통계만 믿고 방심하는 동안 현장에선 이런 ‘물백신’ 사태가 벌어진 것이다.
농식품부는 일부 농가에서 백신 접종을 기피한 ‘도덕적 해이’가 원인이라고 지적한다. 비용도 만만치 않은데다 접종하면 우유 생산량이 줄거나 소 체중이 감소하는 것은 물론 암소가 유산한다는 소문까지 나면서 접종을 외면한 농가가 적지 않다는 것이다. 당국의 지적이 사실이라면 눈앞의 이익을 위해 과학적 ‘방역 도구’를 외면한 농가의 책임을 무시할 수 없다.
하지만 농가를 탓하기 전에 방역 당국도 백신 효과를 충분히 낼 수 있는 제대로 된 접종법 교육과 확인에 대한 책임이 있다. 백신은 냉장 보관이 필수지만 접종은 실온(섭씨 18도) 상태에서 해야 정상적인 효과를 볼 수 있다. 하지만 현장에서 차가운 상태로 접종해 효과가 현저히 떨어졌을 것이라는 게 전문가들의 지적이다. 결국 방역을 게을리하거나 기피한 일부 농가도 문제이고, 이를 꼼꼼하게 관리하지 못한 방역 당국의 책임도 가볍지 않다.
백신 부실접종 가능성이 제기되면서 농식품부는 오늘부터 전국 소 330만 두에 대해 일제 접종을 할 예정이다. ‘호미로 막을 것을 가래로 막는’ 신세가 됐다. 하지만 늦게라도 접종부실과 물백신의 원인을 찾아내 방역 체계 전반을 혁신해야 한다. 정부는 이번 구제역 바이러스의 유입경로에도 캄캄하다. 철저한 역학조사를 통해 유입경위를 밝혀내야 겨울마다 찾아오는 고질적인 바이러스성 가축질환의 고리를 끊을 수 있다.
AI에 이은 구제역 사태는 축산업과 관광,식품 등 관련 산업에 연쇄 타격을 주면서 국민을 불안하게 한다. AI 확산을 차단하지 못한 김재수 농식품부 장관은 이번에야 말로 자리를 걸고 구제역을 막아야 한다. 이는 국민에 대한 공직자의 의무다. 하지마 농식품부만으론 미덥지 못하다. 국정을 책임지는 황교안 대통령 권한대행이 앞장서서 구제역 사태를 챙겨야 하는 이유다. 탄핵 정국으로 자칫 해이해졌을 수 있는 공직 기강을 바로잡고, 현장 중심의 치밀한 초동 방역에도 만전을 기해야 할 것이다.