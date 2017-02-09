중앙데일리

NCT Dream drops first album, new tracks

Feb 09,2017

Rookie boy band NCT Dream unleashed their first five-track album “The First” today.

The seven-member sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s boy band NCT returned six months after debuting with their first single “Chewing Gum” in August. Their record contains the two title tracks “My First and Last,” and “Dunk Shot,” which is a remake of the 1993 song by singer Lee Seung-hwan from his third studio album “My Story.”

The remaining three songs consist of a Chinese version of the formerly mentioned single, the previously released digital single “Chewing Gum,” and a Chinese version of the song as well.

The sub-unit consists of seven members but will be promoting as a six-member unit due to the fact that member Jaemin is facing health problems. The singer was unable to attend last year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), again due to his health.

The boy band is scheduled to hold their first comeback performance on tonight’s Mnet’s music program “M Countdown.”



By Chung Jin-hong


