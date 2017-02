Hyundai Motor Group held the second edition of its VH Award Tuesday at its Vision Hall media art gallery in Yongin, Gyeonggi. Artist Hyungkyu Kim, pictured, won the top prize for his video work “Hear the Wind Across the Border,” recognized for its artistic interpretation of Korea’s social conflict. Kim won a prize of 30 million won ($26,150). Some 90 people, including Hyundai Motor Group Vice President Chung Eui-sun, participated in the event. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]