[CARD NEWS] The reason why the ordinary succession is regarded extraordinary

1) “Ramen? Of course, Jin Ramen!”“I will buy Ottogi from now on. He’s a true entrepreneur.”“I switched to Ottogi.”Recently, an unusual phenomenon went viral online. Affective reactions were bombarded exceptionally toward articles related to the Ottogi group.2) The phenomenon is not only because of the taste of Ottogi products.3) Last September, chairman Ham Tae-ho, the founder of the Ottogi Company, passed away. Three months after his death, on December 22, the succession process of the Ottogi group was complete.4) The son of the late Ham, Chairman Ham Young-joon, inherited 465,543 shares of the Ottogi group, worth around 350 billion won ($305 million) Following the succession, he decided to pay 100 billion won in inheritance tax over five years, according to the inheritance tax law.5)”Why did he do such the thing? I cannot understand.”- An expert on the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax ActWhat is the reason that this extremely ordinary succession process of the Ottogi group is considered extraordinary?6) Different from other companies which use all sorts of cheats not to pay tax, the succession of Ottogi was done honestly, without a single trick.7) This moving tale does not end here. Good deeds done in secret by the late chairman Ham Tae-ho are becoming the talk of the town recently.8) The late chairman Ham sponsored heart disease operations for children via the Korea Heart Foundation since 1992. With his support, 4,242 children got new leases on life.9) “I was going to go meet him when I enter college.”Last year, the children who lived because of the help of the late Ham bitterly cried at his funeral.10) In November 2015, he also anonymously donated over 300 billion won worth of shares to a welfare foundation for the handicapped.11) “Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”- Matthew 6:2~4 / The late chairman Ham’s pet theory in his living yearsThe donation was done without a single person knowing. Before the Financial Supervisory Service revealed that his shares were reduced, nobody was aware of his good deed.12) Even what he did when he departed life was beautiful.Three days before he passed away, he contributed around 100 billion won of shares to the Ottogi Charity Foundation.13) Noblesse oblige, demonstrated by late chairman Ham Tae-ho.“There is nothing special in the succession process, but just common as usual.”- Ottogi employeeThe Ottogi group’s succession was ordinary, which ironically makes the inheritance extraordinary.Directed by Lee Jenog-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1165780080207859