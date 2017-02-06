[CARD NEWS] You feel bored, because chatroom verbal harassment is not OK?

1) “Who wants to go out tonight?”“I’m in” “Me too”Our men-only chatroom among colleagues used to be just flat.2) * A representation of the chatroom sexual harassment by Yonsei University students“I’ll order a woman, who can deliver?”“I’m in, can’t I order someone as well?”“Wait, why don’t you share your partner?”“I feel lonely as well ㅠㅠ I wish I could sleep with K”But as we chummed up with each other, we started talking about women.The chatroom got interesting from then.3) “Guys, sexual harassment in chatrooms is a rising problem these days. We should stop here, honestly.”“Right, it’s actually nasty.”“Sigh… come on guys, take it easy!”By the time the chatroom was becoming exciting, stuffy people interrupted banter. They just completely stopped talking about women!4) “000 has invited XXX, @@@, and ###”“Hey, the chatroom isn’t much fun anymore.”“Right, what a hypocrite.”“Let’s just talk here by ourselves”So we created a core members’ group chat to talk about women.The chat wasn’t disappointing at all, as expected.5) Honestly, don’t you agree with us if you’re a man? It is bothering to be criticized as misogynistic for such things. I know it’s not desirable, but I guess everyone would agree?6) On Jan. 27, 2017, someone wrote on a Facebook page for Sogang University that a number of male students would know about the existence of chatroom sexual harassment.7) Before this message, chatroom sexual harassment was a serious social issue in college life in Korea, including at Yonsei University and Korea University.8) Many male students participated in such group chats, which shocked society.9) The contentious case brought up social controversy, and the group chat harassments seemed to slow down.10) However, according to the recent post uploaded on the Facebook page, chatroom sexual harassment still brazenly exists and the only difference from the past is that it is now done in secret.11) In addition, the chat participants rationalize their misconduct and berate people who criticize them.12) “What? What the heck are you talking about?”Do male students feel oppressed for not being allowed to chat about sexual subjects?13) “As chatroom verbal sexual harassment became a social problem, chatrooms among colleagues have been much less active than in the past. Isn’t it taken for granted not to do it once it is known to be wrong?”Kim Eun-ho (pseudonym, 24)14) “It’s very nasty. Every man would be regarded as a pervert if someone without any background information saw this. I didn’t even know that people doing such things still exist. I feel very bad.”Jeong Ho-sik (pseudonym, 21)15) “I guess many men would be OK with sexual talk in their chatroom.”Aside from regretting their wrongdoings, they’re rather generalizing their misconducts while accuses others. What is your opinion?Directed by Lee Jeong-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1169931293126071