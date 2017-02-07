[CARD NEWS] Do the Marine Corps mean to beat their soldiers, not the enemy?

1) “I was forced to eat three pieces of bread at once.”“They forcefully fed me so many Choco Pies till I threw up.”“I had to eat 180 pieces of chocolate and nothing else for two days.”- Testimonies given during the Commission of Human Rights’ investigation of the Marine Corps.According to the investigation results revealed on Jan. 16, the Marine Corps were harassing their fellow soldiers – not the ghosts, as they are well known for their strong reputation as “Ghost Busters.”2) So-called “Feeding Torture”: Forcing soldiers to eat large amount of food against their will.The commission was reported three cases of feeding torture from June to September of 2016, and conducted an in-depth probe on the soldiers.3) “Coerced into memorizing the menu”“No nap allowed to privates”“Low-level soldiers are banned from going to PC room and PX”Some used their ranks in the corps to abuse their power over lower-ranked servicemembers.4) Sexual crimes were also committed brazenly, such as forcing fake sexual acts or touching sensitive physical spots.5) “Private Yoon if they bear, Sergeant Lim if they cannot bear.” – Lee Oi-sooIn 2014, Private Yoon was killed in an assault by senior soldiers.In the same year, Sergeant Lim fired his gun indiscriminately as he could not endure the stress of bullying and cruel treatment.6) The army was repeating the same mistakes, which we had considered incidents from the past.7) “Count them as the same rank if they enlisted in the army in the same year”“Reducing the number of ranks”The army suggested a few measure to get rid of military irregularities and violence, but none of them were effective.8) Because they totally misjudged the fundamental reason for these irregularities that are constantly happening.9) Military violence does not result from ranks.But the violence occur from the closed system, which totally excludes people outside from knowing what is happening in the military– and the executive officers who remain silent to become promoted.10) “The armed forces are actually in their own league.”_ Lim Tae-hoon, chief of the commission of soldiers’ rightsThe army is empowered to use every function except legislation.Every process is conducted independently inside the army, from investigation, prosecution to judgment.11) Their internal trials to manipulate the incidents have surfaced several times.How come the government still cannot catch the basic reason for these irregularities?12) To eradicate a power-abusing society, the system has to be made transparent.Instead of vain discussions, the basic system of army must be innovated from its root.Directed by Lee Jeong-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1170944926358041