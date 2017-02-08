[CARD NEWS] "Students, get used to bullying." What a Hell-Joseon style advice!

1) A few days ago, a picture titled “Hell Joseon-style preventive measures for bullying” was uploaded on a social networking site.2) “Find the reason why I am bullied.”“Try to think and act similarly to friends.”The preventive measures attribute the responsibility of bullying to victims.3) “Find another commuting path.”“Try to get accustomed to bullying.”The post also suggests totally nonsensical ways of overcoming bullying.4) Meanwhile, a video uploaded on YouTube with five million views makes the writer of the post feel ashamed.5) “Do you have a friend? Any ones that aren’t imaginary?”In the video, which was secretly filmed using a hidden camera, two girls are harrassing another girl.6) “Cute backpack!”Then, adults who witnessed the scene approached the bullied girl and praised her, saying “cute backpack!”7) Other man played a harmonica for the girl.8) “Do you guys have anything nice to say?”While being warm to the girl, the adults sternly warned the two girls not to bully their friend.9) “Who will stop the bullying?”A question is posed at the end of the video.10) “All of us.”They deliver the message that all of us are responsible for bullying.11) Students who have experience in bullying – 39,000(The first research on bullying at school in 2016 from the Ministry of Education)Bullying is not a recent problem.Bullying is not a problem from another world.My friend or even my kid can be a victim of bullying.12) “Ask for help from friends.”“Ask for help from parents or teachers.”They tell the victimized students to ask for help.But put yourself in the shoes of victims – you know it is never easy to ask somebody for help.13) Is it better than the “Hell Joseon-style preventive measures for bullying,” which guides victims to get used to being bullied?14) We all should pay attentions and give them a hand before even they ask us for help.Directed by Lee Jeong-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by James Constant기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1171590272960173