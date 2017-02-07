[CARD NEWS] ‘WHITE POWER’ attacked a Korean Granny. There was no reason for such assault.

1) An 83-year-old Korean woman was attacked all of a sudden by a white woman on the streets of Los Angeles.2) The assault became the subject of a viral social media post as a Korean-American woman, Linda Lee,posted about the incident on her Facebook page on Feb. 2, 2017.3) “She walked by the Korean grandma, yelled, ‘White power!’ and ran off.”The elderly woman, who was assaulted without any reason, was shoved down to the ground and was bleeding from her head.4) “It scares me that this situation can easily happen to my grandma.”Lee expressed her worry that the recently inaugurated president of the U.S can use his platform and powerto bring about hatred and negativity in the country.5) “Hate crimes in the U.S against Muslim, immigrants, and sexual minorities in the 10 days after the presidential election”: 900 cases - According to research from the Southern Poverty Law CenterHate crimes against people of color are in full swing across the U.S since Donald Trump has been elected president.6) The controversy inside the nation is getting deeper after President Trumpsigned an executive order that bans travel from seven Muslim nations.7) “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are.”- Mark Zuckerberg (32, CEO of Facebook)In addition to a federal court in Los Angeles’ order to temporarily halt the Trump ban on immigrants,protests against the president continue across the nation.8) On the other hand, a Muslim girl and a Jewish boy from the protest have been recently put in the spotlight.9) The 7-year-old girl Miriam and the 9-year-old boy Adin, who both are on their dads’ shoulders, protested together.10) ‘Love’ ‘Hate has no home here’The children, at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, are smiling, looking each other with signs in their hands.11) “This is the America that is worth every second of the fight ahead.” – Gavin Newsom, the Lieutenant Governor of CaliforniaMiriam’s father even baked cookies for attorneys who help the immigrants.12) As “Putting American First” and white supremacy came to the fore,the hatred against each other is aggravating not only America, but the world.13) The Muslim girl and the Jewish boy are different, but not so different,as they are spreading the message of love to a world stained with hatred.기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1170944226358111