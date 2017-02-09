[CARD NEWS] I meant to lend you not money, but my heart.

1) “Be careful of the white-haired granny.”Recently, a post was uploaded on an internet community telling people to be careful ofan old woman who went off the grid after she borrowed 20,000 won ($17.46) with the excuse of transport costs.2) “Could you lend me 20,000 won?”This old women also committed fraud at cram schools, lying that her grandchildrenwere about to register at the schools but she had left her purse at home.3) The victimized owners of the cram schools wrote comments on the post one by one,insisting that they were deceived by the same person. The post eventually led to the arrest of the old swindler.4) According to police investigation, the old swindler had been playing the rogue for the past nine years,wandering across the nation.5) “Aside from the amount of money, she deceived us. She cunningly manipulated us.”The victims feel like she took advantage of their goodwill and willingness to help someone.6) People who abuse other people’s goodwillActually, these people can easily be found around us.7) Some use donated money for their own interests.8) “How could you refuse to do this task even if it’s for a good cause?”“I heard you did it for free. Please do it for free again this time as well.”Some regard talent donation as talent exploitation, treating each other as a free workforce.9) Last summer, self-victimizing crime was common across the country.Criminals would abandon their phones on purpose,and then try to frame well-meaning passersby who picked up the phone as thieves.10) Loss of money is only one of the problems with this type of fraud.11) A heavy toll these crimes are taking on society is thatpeople are losing their trust in each other as they abuse each other’s goodwill.12) Human beings are said to be more frightening than a fierce beast.This saying is becoming increasingly true these days, from the greediness of ordinary peopleto the words spoken by high-ranking officials.Directed by Lee Jeong-bongConstructed by Kim Min-pyoDesigned by Seo Ye-riTranslated by Son Min-youngEdited by Jim Bulley