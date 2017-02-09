[CARD NEWS] 'Even if you try your hardest, a dirt spoon cannot become a gold spoon.'

1) More and more people these days think elevating their socioeconomic status is hard, even if they try their hardest.2) 'A study conducted by the Korea Institute of Public Administration in 2016'According to the study, the respondents gave 2.4 out of 4 on averagewhen they were asked to give a score on the possibility of elevating their socioeconomic status.3) “My socioeconomic class can be raised by trying”The score was the lowest ever since the survey was conducted annually from 2013.3) “My child’s socioeconomic class can be raised by trying”Negative responses regarding their children’s statuses also surged.4) The result indicates that the so-called “Spoon-class” is overflowing in our society.5) “Job opportunities are not fairly given” : 68%This is not the end.Seven out of 10 people evaluated that job opportunities are unevenly distributed.6) Compared to so-called gold spoons, dirt spoons are discriminated against in their job opportunities.7) “A door of success that is opened to anyone who tries is true social welfare. The door seems to slammed shut these days.”- Geum Hyun-sup, a professor at Seoul National University“Rise from a humble family.”This quote is out of date as of now.8) Youth unemployment rate : 9.8% Statistics KoreaThe unemployment rate of the best-qualified youth recorded a new high, ironically.9) Human beings are said to feel happiness when they consider their future hopeful.10) Hope is being lost, however, as people cannot imagine a bright future.11) Some people from old generation blame youth, saying that they are not trying as hard as they can.However, are they allowed to scold youth, as they easily got a job with worse qualifications than today’s young generation?12) Studying abroad, Internships, TOEIC, Licenses…How much should our youth try, if their harsh struggles to get a job andgiving up on their beautiful campus lives are still not enough?13) What we desperately need at this moment is not blaming the youth,but reconstruction of a social system which does not give fair chances to youth.기사원문링크: https://www.facebook.com/KoreaJoongAngDaily/posts/1171768456275688