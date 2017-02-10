Robot taxes and the ‘useless class’ (국문)

Along with the discussion of the government paying “basic income” to all citizens, some advocate a robot tax. KAIST Moon Soul Graduate School of Future Strategy Dean Lee Kwang-hyung and Tim Dunlop, author of “Why the Future is Workless,” are notable champions of the robot tax. Their premise is the end of working.
As robots will replace human jobs, there should be an imposed tax to secure the source of revenue for basic income.
Regardless of one’s position on basic income and the robot tax, we all agree that many of the jobs today will become unnecessary in the near future. Oxford University Professor Carl Benedikt Frey’s 2013 study shows that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace 5 million human jobs by 2020, and 47 percent of the jobs today can be automated. Not just simple labor but also many white-collar jobs, such as in medicine, can be automated.
Many jobs will disappear soon, but not many new jobs are coming up. It’s clear that there will be no future for us or our children, unless the education created to fit the conventional industrial model changes. Yuval Harari, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and author of “Sapiens,” said when many jobs become automated, the replaced workers will be the “useless class.”
Former People’s Party chairman Ahn Cheol-soo proposed an education reform plan to enable creative education for the fourth industrial revolution on Feb. 6. While he mentioned the fourth industrial revolution, it actually proposes that the state pay for public education before school age and that the ministry of education should be abolished. Instead of changing education fundamentally, he supports the outdated reform of addressing who pays for what and who is in charge.
But in fact, the answer is already out there. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote, “Empathy, which is so difficult to replicate in machines, will be valuable in the human-A.I. world.”
Lee Bong-jin, an authority in the full automation of factories and founding president of the Korean Society for Precision Engineering, said the innovation of the future will come from understanding and motivating the profound human mind.
Only creative humans who constantly ask questions, understand others and initiate cooperation can break out of the useless class. But the focus of education is still on finding an answer rather than building the ability to think and winning rather than working together. When it is not enough to teach kids how to get out of the useless class, we may be guiding them towards it.
정부가 모든 국민에게 일정한 현금을 지급하자는 '기본소득' 논의와 맞물려 제기되는 주장이 로봇세(稅)다. 이광현 KAIST 문술미래전략대학원 원장과 『노동 없는 미래』의 팀 던롭 등이 대표적으로, 이들이 로봇세 도입을 주장하는 전제는 일자리의 종말이다. 사람 일자리를 대체할 로봇에 세금을 매겨 그 돈으로 기본소득의 재원을 마련하자는 것이다.
기본소득이나 로봇세 도입의 찬반 여부와 상관없이 멀지 않은 미래에 지금의 일자리 상당수가 없어질 거라는 데에는 누구나 동의한다. 칼 베네딕트 프레이 옥스포드대 교수는 "2020년이면 AI(인공지능)가 인간 일자리 500만 개를 대신할 것"이라며 "현재 일자리의 47%가 자동화로 대체될 수 있다"는 연구결과(2013년)를 내놓기도 했다. 단순노동은 물론 의사 등 최고로 꼽혀온 화이트칼라 직업까지 상당수가 AI에 그 자리를 내주게 될 것이라는 얘기다.
지금의 직업은 곧 사라질텐데 앞으로 등장할 직업은 잘 보이지 않는다. 분명한 건 과거 산업모델 틀에 맞춰진 교육이 변하지 않으면 당장 우리의, 그리고 우리 아이들의 미래는 없다는 것이다. 『사피엔스』 저자인 유발 하라리 히브리대 교수의 말을 빌자면 "AI로 인해 많은 직업이 자동화하면 대체되는 인력은 쓸데없는 계급, 즉 잉여인간이 될 수밖에" 없기 때문이다. 기본소득을 받든 말든 말이다.
안철수 국민의당 전 대표는 6일 "4차 산업혁명 시대를 살아가기 위한 창의교육이 가능하게 하겠다"며 교육개혁안을 제시했다. 4차 산업혁명을 내세우긴 했지만 뜯어보면 취학전 공교육에는 국가가 비용을 부담하고 교육부는 폐지하겠다는 식의 내용이 전부다. 교육을 근본적으로 변화시키기보다는 비용이나 업무의 주체에 대해서만 논의하는 과거의 교육개혁안을 그대로 답습만 하고 있다.
사실 알고 보면 답은 나와있다. 사티아 나델라 마이크로소프트 CEO는 "AI가 보급된 사회에서 가장 희소성을 갖는 건 타인과 공감할 수 있는 힘을 가진 인간"이라고 했다. 무인화공장 최고 전문가인 이봉진 한국정밀공학회 초대 회장 역시 "앞으로의 혁신은 인간의 심오한 마음을 이해하고 끌어내는 데서 나올 것"이라고 했다.
끊임없이 질문을 던지고 남을 이해해 협력을 이끌어낼 수 있는 창의적인 인간만이 잉여인간에서 벗어날 수 있다는 얘기다. 그런데 우리는 여전히 스스로 생각하는 힘보다 정답을 찾아내는 데 더 골몰하고, 협업하기보다 이기는 것만 우선시하는 교육을 시킨다. 잉여인간에서 벗어나는 방법을 가르쳐도 아쉬울 판에 잉여인간으로 가는 길로 몰고 있는 셈이다.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크