Who shakes the court? (국문)
헌재를 무력화하는 세력은 누구인가
Feb 10,2017
The impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court will decide the future of this nation. It affects the scheduling of next presidential election, organization of the administration and the normalization of everyday lives. But politicians are out to shake the trial procedure to serve their interests.
Moon Jae-in, former leader of the main opposition and a frontrunner in polls among the presidential contenders, urged politicians and people to protest more to finalize the impeachment on the president. He then pressed the Constitutional Court to speed up the trial process. Choo Mi-ae, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, supported Moon by criticizing the court for dragging the trial beyond this month. She pledged to lead protests to demand the extension of independent counsel probe against President Park Geun-hye and her inner circle and impeach her as soon as possible.
The Democratic Party plans to join with smaller opposition parties for a joint protest to speed up the impeachment process. They have suddenly turned attention to the impeachment trial from preparation for presidential campaign amid fears of delay in the court decision due to the president’s defense strategy to buy more time. If a decision is not possible before March 13 when acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi is to retire, supporters of Park could question the legitimacy of a ruling from the remaining seven out of a nine-member bench of the highest court. A clash and national divide between critics and supporters of Park could generate mayhem.
The Constitutional Court should not be swayed by any outside rumors and criticisms. We are discrediting the authority of the court as well as majority public opinion and legislative vote on impeachment. We must have firm faith in the top court. No one should order it around. We must promise to respect its decision. It is our obligation.
Moon and the main opposition must respect the national and constitutional order. Instead of leading public protests, they should manifest support for the court.
It is childish to go the streets against rising protests from ultra rightists. They are only aggravating public anxiety.
Their demand for an extension in the independent counsel probe contradicts cries for speedier impeachment trial. If the government extends the probe by another 50 days, the trial would also have to be pushed back. Only the court has the decision over impeachment process. Faith in the court is tantamount to our defense of our Constitutional values.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 9, Page 34
탄핵 기각·연기설 등에 정가 뒤숭숭
박 대통령의 지연 술책 치사하지만
문재인·민주당 언행도 앞뒤 안맞아
헌법재판소의 탄핵 일정은 권력공백 상태에 빠진 대한민국이 위기를 헤쳐 나가면서 채택하고 있는 기준 시간이다. 이 시간축이 흔들리면 대선 일정도, 정부 구성도, 시장과 시민사회의 일상생활도 모두 영향을 받게 된다. 그런데 지난해 12월9일 국회의 탄핵소추안 가결 이래 두달간 잘 작동해 온 탄핵심판 시계를 정치 세력들이 자기 욕심에 따라 마구 돌리려 하고 있으니 경고하지 않을 수 없다.
유력한 대선 주자인 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 그제 "탄핵도 안됐는데 정치권이 너무 다른 데로 관심을 돌렸다. 촛불을 더 높이 들어 반드시 탄핵을 관철해야 한다"고 말한 데 이어 어제는 "헌재가 신속하게 심판을 내려달라"고 압박했다. 추미애 민주당 대표도 "2월 말까지는 지긋지긋한 상황이 끝나길 바랐던 국민적 기대를 헌재가 저버렸다. 조기 탄핵과 특검 연장 촉구하는 총력투쟁을 전개하겠다"고 주장했다. 민주당·국민의당·정의당은 조기 탄핵을 위해 야3당 공동대응을 할 것이라고 한다.
대선 준비에 골몰하던 야권이 느닷없이 촛불 투쟁을 외치는 건 정가를 뒤숭숭하게 흔들고 있는 '탄핵연기론''탄핵기각설''3월 대란설' 때문이다. 치사하다고 할 수밖에 없는 박근혜 대통령 측의 지연작전 탓에 헌재의 2월 선고가 무산됨으로써 3월13일(이정미 재판관 퇴임일)까지 탄핵결정이 불가능할 것이라는 게 탄핵연기론의 요지다. 결정 기일이 연기되면 7명의 재판관으로 탄핵을 심의해야 하는데다 기세등등한 장외 태극기 세력의 외압까지 가세해 탄핵이 무산될 것이라는 게 기각설이고, 어떤 결정이 내려지든 광장의 촛불과 태극기 세력이 저주와 살기 가득찬 충돌을 벌일 것이라는 게 대란설의 핵심이다.
이런 루머에 휘둘리는 것은 헌재의 능력과 자율성,독립성을 해칠 뿐 아니라 78%에 달했던 탄핵찬성 국민여론, 국회의원 정원 300명 중 234명이나 탄핵소추안에 찬성했던 입법부의 정당성을 스스로 깎아내리는 짓이다. 이럴 때일수록 헌재를 믿어야 한다. 탄핵 일정에 개입하려는 충동을 자제해야 한다. 기각이든 인용이든 최종 결정에 승복하겠다고 말해야 한다. 이것이 대통령 탄핵의 마지막 결정을 정치권이나 거리의 시민집회가 아니라 헌재에 맡긴 헌법 정신이다.
문재인 전 대표와 민주당은 정치의 실질적 주도권을 쥐고 있는만큼 당파적 이익보다 국가적·헌법적 가치를 수호한다는 입장에 서길 바란다. 촛불을 들기보다 헌재의 판단을 존중하겠다는 입장을 표명하는 것이 정도다. 태극기 세력에 맞불을 놓기 위해 장외로 나서겠다는 태도는 수권정당 답지 않다. 국민을 불안하게 할 뿐이다. 민주당이 조기 탄핵을 요구하면서 탄핵 심의의 사실상 전제가 되는 특검은 연장해야 한다는 주장도 모순이다. 민주당이 낸 법안대로 특검을 50일 연장하면 헌재가 그만큼 탄핵일정을 늦춰도 할 말이 없을 것이다. 탄핵의 시계바늘을 조정할 권한은 오직 헌재가 갖고 있다. 정치권과 거리의 시민이 헌재를 믿고,밀어줘야 헌법이 살아난다.