Ready in 3, 2, 1...

A countdown clock for the first Winter Olympics to take place in Korea was unveiled on Wednesday night.The countdown to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games reached one year on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, Omega, the official Olympic timekeeper, set up the digital clock at Seoul Plaza in front of the city hall. It displays the number of days, hours, minutes and seconds left to the quadrennial competition.Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang 2018 organizing committee, was joined by Yu Dong-hun, vice sports minister, and Gunilla Lindberg, chair of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission on PyeongChang.The clock is 4.3 meters (14 feet) tall and 4 meters wide, with the official Olympic logo emblazoned at the top. Omega will also set up a separate countdown clock for the Winter Paralympics, and the clocks will stay in the nation's capital until March 20, 2018.On Thursday, the organizing committee celebrated the one-year countdown with ceremonies at Gangneung Ice Hockey Centre, an Olympic hockey venue in Gangneung, Gangwon, just east of Pyeongchang. [YONHAP]