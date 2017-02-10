Ticket lottery time

Organizers of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Thursday unveil a torch inspired by traditional Korean white porcelain and uniforms for torchbearers at a press conference to celebrate the one-year countdown to the competition at Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, Gangwon. An online ticket lottery for the first Winter Olympics in South Korea opened Thursday. The organizing committee said the first window to apply for tickets will stay open until April 23. The lottery is only open to those logging in from Korea at the official ticketing website (http://tickets.pyeongchang2018.com). Some foreigners living in Korea, who are eligible, experienced difficulties entering the lottery Thursday. [YONHAP]