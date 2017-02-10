Veteran chooses his roles carefully : Kim Joo-hyuck’s role in ‘Confidential’ allowed him to let others shine

Kim Joo-hyuck [JOONGANG ILBO]

Actor Kim Joo-hyuck has taken on a new role by playing a villain in the movie “Confidential Assignment,” an action flick that depicts detectives from North and South Korea working together on a joint investigation.The movie opened last month to much acclaim and has sold over 6.5 million tickets as of Wednesday. One of the forces that has driven the popularity of the movie is Kim, who plays Cha Gi-seong, a leader of a group that had stolen a copperplate that prints money, along with actor Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin. Kim said the movie is something anyone can enjoy.Kim said in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, that he does his best when he is able to help and support others, which has helped him build his long-running acting career.“I feel the most comfortable when I am in a position of doing something to help others shine and for their benefit,” said the actor, who debuted in 1998.I don’t know if I feel this way because I am older, but I think about what I want to have my eyes express and what I want to say. I think what you are able to can do with your eyes comes from experience. As I get to see the world and have a deeper understanding of it, I think I can express things more naturally. As long as you have passion and health, you only get better as you age.I thought it was doable in the beginning, but I soon found out that it is not easy to develop an authentic accent. The audience may not have noticed, but I have my regrets. Sometimes I wish I had been born in a place other than Seoul.It’s fun. I don’t think there is a good role or a bad role. I don’t think the villain character I played thought he was a bad person. To his credo and values, he finds all his actions righteous, and I needed to get that part of my character.I don’t want to be a fool who does things I can’t do. I know when I read a script whether I can do certain roles or not. I don’t want to be greedy and think, “Maybe I can make it work,” when I truly know that I can’t do the role. Maybe those roles can become more suitable for me in the future, but you just know the role isn’t yours in that moment. It is crucial you know where you are in reality.Personally I think it was. If any other actor or actress asks me if they should do a reality show, I would say you should. I think you get to learn how to put things down while doing a reality show, because you really get to see the real you, not yourself acting. [Actors] don’t really get to see how they act in real life. They do see themselves in the mirror, but mostly the acting self in character. So [doing] a reality show can be a help.BY CHO YEON-GYEONG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]영화 '공조(김성훈 감독)'가 5일 기준 누적관객수 600만 명을 돌파했다. 이번 영화로 첫 악역 캐릭터에 도전한 김주혁(45)은 흥행과 호평 두 마리 토끼를 잡는데 성공했다.김주혁은 대놓고 자기 자신을 포장하지 못한다고 말한다. 때문에 예민해 보일 때도 있고 반대로 무덤덤해 보일 때도 있지만 모든 태도는 '솔직함'으로 귀결된다.KBS 2TV '1박2일'에서 선보인 구탱이 형의 모습도, '공조'의 극악무도한 차기성의 모습도 모두 진짜 김주혁을 담고 있다. 배우에게 꼭 필요한 '팔색조' 매력을 타고났지만 다른 사람을 뒷받침 해주는 것이 더 좋단다. 태생적 성격은 김주혁의 '긴' 배우 인생의 밑바탕이 됐다."나야 나에 대해 만족할 수 없지만 '공조'는 '사람들이 정말 가볍게 재미있게 볼 수 있겠다'라는 생각이 들더라.""비슷한 구석이 있을 수 밖에 없다. 멜로 영화도 '로미엣과 줄리엣' 같은 클래식한 기본 바탕은 늘 있지 않나. 거기에서 소재와 상황이 얼마나 다양하게 가느냐가 다를 뿐이지. 개인적으로는 클래식한 베이스를 좋아한다.""나이가 들어서 그런지는 모르겠지만 조금씩 내가 원하는 감정, 분위기가 눈빛으로 표현되는 것 같다. 눈빛도 연륜이라는 생각은 든다. 세상을 경험하고 깊이있게 이해하다 보니 자연스럽게 표현되는 것 같다.""믿음이 생기면 확신을 갖고 하게 된다. 체력과 열정 도전하겠다는 열정이 있으면 나이 먹을수록 잘 할 수 밖에 없다. 체력이 떨어지고 안주하게 되면 거기서 머무를 수도 있다. 그냥 더 세상을 경험하고 하다 보니까 깊이 있게 이해하고 표현하려고 하기 때문에 그렇다.""처음 배울 때는 '할 만 하다'고 접근했는데 원어민들이 내는 그 맛을 찾는 것이 쉽지 않더라. 관객들은 눈치를 못 챘을 수도 있지만 내 입장에서는 늘 '맛이 좀 떨어지는데?' 싶다. 그래서 가끔 연기를 하다 보면 '난 왜 하필 서울에서 태어났을까' 아쉬울 때가 있다.""내 기본 베이스가 좀 그렇다. (김)종민이 과다. 모든 사는 것에 있어서 그렇다. A형이라 그런지는 모르겠지만 남을 받쳐주고 남을 위해 뭔가 해줄 때 내 마음이 편하다. 그게 장점이자 단점이라 생각한다.""재미있다. 역할 자체를 놓고 봤을 땐 좋은 역할, 나쁜 역할 구분이 없다고 생각한다. 차기성도 스스로 나쁜 놈이라 생각하면서 살지는 않았을 것이다. 본인의 신념이 그런 것이지. 모든 행동이 자신에게는 정당하다. 누구보다 내가 그런 차기성을 이해해야 했다.""내가 할 수 없는 역 말고는 다 할 수 있을 것 같다. 내가 할 수 없는 역을 하는 바보가 되고 싶지는 않다.""시나리오를 보면 안다. '아, 이건 내가 못하겠다' 싶을 때 욕심 난다고 '어떻게든 해 볼까?'라는 무리수를 두고 싶지는 않다. 나중에는 할 수 있을지 몰라도 당장 할 수 없는 역할들이 있다. 현실을 파악하는 것도 중요하다.""개인적으로는 큰 도움이 됐다고 생각한다. 그래서 혹여나 어떤 배우가 예능을 한다고 하면 흔쾌히 '해라!' 라고 말할 것이다. '왜 그럴까' 혼자 고민도 해봤는데 굳이 따진다면 다 내려놨다고 해야 할까? 내려놓을 수 있다는 것의 차이가 큰 것 같다.""맞다. 연기는 연기일 뿐 내가 아니다. 평소 어떻게 행동하는지 화면으로 볼 기회가 없다. 거울을 본다고 해도 거울 속 자신의 얼굴을 꾸미고 보게 되지 그냥은 안 본다. 예능은 조금의 꾸밈이 있다고 해도 리얼한 나를 볼 수 밖에 없다. 연기하는데 큰 도음이 되는 것 같다."조연경 기자