Eye Infection

see a doctor 병원 진료를 받다 / eye doctor 안과 의사eye drops 안약 / wear an eye patch 안대를 하다turn bloodshot (눈이) 충혈되다have blurred vision 시야가 흐리다conjunctivitis / pink eye 결막염눈병에 걸린 경험에 대해 이야기해 주세요.얼마 전에 나는 결막염에 걸렸다. 시야가 흐려지고 눈이 충혈됐다. 알아서 괜찮아지길 바랐지만 그렇게 되지 않았다. 병원에 가야 했다. 안과 의사가 약을 처방해 줬다. 알약도 있었고, 안약도 있었다. 곧 회복했지만 아픈 동안은 매우 불편했다. 또 한번은 왼쪽 눈에 다래끼가 났다. 심하게 부어올랐다. 상당히 보기 좋지 않았다. 한동안 안대를 해야 했다. 의사가 항생제를 처방해 줬다.Talk about when you had trouble with your eyes.A while ago, I had, better known as. I. My eyes. I hoped it would, but it didn’t. I had to. Thegave me some medicine. There were pills, and also. I recovered soon, but it was very unpleasant while it lasted. Another time, I had a sty on my left eye. Itbadly. It looked very off-putting. I had tofor a while. The doctor gave me some antibiotics.I had blurred vision. 나는 시야가 흐려졌다.She has blurred vision if she doesn’t put in her contacts. 그녀는 렌즈를 넣지 않으면 시야가 흐리다.He had blurred vision because he had dust in his eye. 그는 눈에 먼지가 들어가서 시야가 흐려졌다.My eyes turned bloodshot. 나는 눈이 충혈됐다.Her eyes had turned bloodshot, but she said they didn’t itch. 그녀는 눈이 충혈되긴 했지만, 가렵지는 않다고 했다.Why have your eyes turned so bloodshot? 너 눈이 왜 그렇게 충혈됐어?I hoped it would go away on its own. 나는 그것이 저절로 없어지기를 바랐다.A problem almost never goes away on its own. 조치 없이 스스로 나아지는 문제는 거의 없다.If you ignore it, it will go away on its own. 신경 쓰지 않으면 알아서 없어질 것이다.My eye puffed up badly. 눈이 심하게 부었다.I bit my lip and it puffed up. 내가 입술을 깨물자 부어올랐다.Her hair puffs up when the weather is humid. 날씨가 습하면 그녀의 머리가 부풀어오른다.I had to wear an eye patch. 나는 안대를 해야 했다.She couldn’t see well because she was wearing an eye patch. 그녀는 안대를 하고 있어서 잘 볼 수 없었다.Why is he wearing an eye patch? 저 사람은 왜 안대를 하고 있어?