Why Trump Can’t Disengage America From the World

John Quincy Adams admonished us not to go abroad “in search of monsters to destroy.” But in a world more interconnected than anything he could have imagined, we have been forced or tempted on occasion to do just that: in the Balkans, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or perhaps soon in North Korea.제6대 미국 대통령을 지낸 존 퀸시 애덤스는 “미국은 무찌를 괴물을 찾아 외국으로 나가면 안 된다”고 했다. 그러나 미국은 늘 괴물과 싸우기 위해 외국으로 나가야 하는 상황을 맞아 왔다. 발칸이 그랬고, 서유럽이 그랬고, 아프가니스탄과 이라크·시리아가 그랬으며, 어쩌면 북한도 곧 그런 전철을 밟게 될지 모른다.So what is the proper balance, given that Donald J. Trump’s threatened disengagement from the world is an extreme position that violates the trajectory of our history? Ironically, the one factor that best informs us in this debate is never discussed: America’s own geography.도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선인은 “집권하면 국제 문제엔 가급적 개입하지 않겠다”는 고립주의를 천명했다. 미국의 전통적인 궤적에 어긋나는 극단적 입장이다. 이를 고려하면 미국이 취해야 할 적절한 균형점은 무엇일까? 미국의 지리적 특성이다.The critical importance of the Greater Caribbean to the Mississippi River system made it necessary for America to strategically dominate what might be called the American Mediterranean — for such is the geopolitical centrality of the Greater Caribbean to the entire Western Hemisphere. This process of domination began roughly with the Monroe Doctrine and was completed with the building of the Panama Canal. Having become the dominant hemispheric power, the United States was then in a position to help determine the balance of power in the other hemisphere — and that is what the history of the 20th century was all about. Fighting two world wars and the Cold War was about not letting any power or alliance of powers dominate the Old World to the extent that the United States dominated the New World.미국은 지리적으로 구세계와 떨어진 나라지만 ‘대서양의 지중해’라 불리는 카리브해로 인해 서반구에서 지정학적 중심에 위치했다. 당연히 카리브해 연안을 장악할 필요가 컸다. 그 노력은 ‘먼로 독트린’으로 개시돼 파나마 운하 건설로 완성됐다. 이 덕분에 미국은 다른 반구에서 힘의 균형을 정할 자격을 얻었다. 미국이 그 역할을 충실히 수행한 게 20세기 역사다. 미국이 두 번의 세계대전과 냉전에 참여한 것도 다른 나라의 구세계 지배를 막기 위해서였다.But before controlling the Caribbean, Americans first had to settle a continent. For the well-watered Midwest with its rich farmland was but an extension of the East. Whereas Iowa is basically 100 percent arable, Utah with its cindery bleakness is only 3 percent arable. This American culture was only in small measure that of the cowboy tradition, with its lonesome risk-taking. In much larger measure it was about supreme caution, the respecting of limits, and thinking tragically in order to avoid tragedy: that was the only psychology and strategy able to deal with a stupefyingly hostile and parched landscape.미국인이 미 대륙에 정착했을 때 동부는 개인주의에 적합한 환경이었지만 서부는 달랐다. 물이 부족해 공동체 의식이 필수적이었다. 아이오와는 땅의 100%가 농토지만 건조한 유타는 농토가 3%뿐이다. 이런 척박한 환경에선 “만사가 뜻대로 되는 건 아니다”는 신중한 사고가 중심을 이룬다.The United States required the resources of an entire continent to defeat German and Japanese fascism, and later Soviet Communism. Without Manifest Destiny, there could have been no victory in World War II. But because settling that continent involved slavery and genocide against the indigenous inhabitants, American history is morally unresolvable. Thus, the only way to ultimately overcome our sins is to do good in the world.미국은 제2차 세계대전에서 독일·일본을, 냉전 시절엔 소련을 무찌르기 위해 자원을 총동원해야 했다. 미국의 가치를 전파하기 위해 미국이 뻗어나가는 것을 피할 수 없다는 이념인 ‘명백한 운명(Manifest destiny)’이 없었다면 승리는 불가능했을 것이다. 그럼에도 미국인들은 흑인을 노예로 삼고 인디언을 학살한 전과 때문에 씻을 수 없는 원죄를 안고 있다. “선행을 쌓아야 죄를 용서받을 수 있다. 늘 신중해야 한다”는 생각이 미국인의 뇌리에 각인된 이유다.Technology now increasingly defeats distance, but geography does not disappear. Because geography is more compressed, isolationism, which was a serious argument at a time when crossing the Atlantic took five days by ocean liner, is an absurdity in a world of cybercommunications.기술의 발달로 지구는 좁아지고 있지만 지정학적 환경은 사라지지 않는다. 배를 타고 대서양을 건너려면 5일이 걸렸던 시절엔 미국인들이 고립주의를 진지하게 주장할 수 있었다. 지금 같은 사이버 세상에선 말도 안 되는 얘기다.So a militant interventionism, which ignores the pressing needs of the continental interior — as well as ignoring the pioneers’ respect for limits — is just as absurd as isolationism. But isolationism violates America’s need to project power — a need that begins with our river system’s meeting the Greater Caribbean. The American landscape itself, full of possibilities in some places and barely habitable in others, should make us humble, and therefore is an argument in favor of a measured, realist internationalism.미국이 밖으로 나가선 안 된다는 서부 개척자들의 신중론이나, 무모한 군사 개입주의 모두 고립주의만큼 의미 없는 주장이다. 고립주의는 대외적으로 힘을 투사해야 하는 미국의 생래적 수요와도 어긋난다. 힘에 대한 미국의 갈망은 미시시피강 등 미국의 하천들이 카리브해와 연결된 사실로 인해 시작됐다. 가능성으로 가득한 땅과 사람이 살아남기 힘든 땅이 공존하는 미국의 자연은 미국인들을 겸손하게 만들었고, 현실적인 국제주의를 지지하게 만들었다.Realism is not isolationism. Because we are only a satellite of Eurasia, our allies are far away from us and situated on the rimlands of that supercontinent close to the great autocratic powers of Russia and China. Defending such allies allows us to prevent anyone in the Old World from attaining the same position of dominance that we have had in the New World.현실주의는 고립주의가 아니다. 미국은 유라시아와 떨어진 지역에 있다. 반면 미국의 동맹국들은 독재국가 러시아와 중국 주변에 위치해 있다. 이들 동맹국을 지키는 과정에서 미국은 구세계의 어떤 나라들도 미국이 신세계에서 가졌던 지배력을 얻지 못하게 막을 수 있었다.ROBERT D. KAPLAN 로버트 카플란