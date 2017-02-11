[앵커브리핑] “정직의 섬들은 어떻게 부패를 무너뜨렸나” (How the islands of honesty toppled corruption)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.신 인상주의 미술을 대표하는 프랑스 화가 조르주 쇠라의 점묘화를 보고 계십니다.Theon display is a work by French post-impressionist painter, Georges Seurat.*pointillist painting: 점묘화작은 점과 점들이 수없이 모여 만들어진 세상. 우리 모두는 어쩌면 하나의 작은 점에 불과할 뿐이며 그 점과 점이 모여 거대한 세상을, 드넓은 우주를 이루고 있다는 생각이 들기도 하지요.A world formed bysmall dots. Perhaps each of us may only be athat come together to create thisworld, and the universe.*countless: 수없이*speck of dust: 하나의 작은 점*immense: 거대한뉴욕타임스는 작년 12월 11일, 그보다 이틀 전 한국에서 있었던 대통령 탄핵안 국회 가결 소식을 전하며 이렇게 말했습니다. “정직의 섬들.”On Dec. 11 of last year, when the New York Times reported on the National Assembly’s decision to pass the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, which happened two days earlier, they used the expression “Islands of Honesty.”하나하나 떨어져 있는 것만 같았던 정직한 섬들. 즉, 시민사회가 만나 오늘의 큰 물결을 이뤄낸다는 분석이었습니다.The article explained that islands of honesty, or civic society, which seem to be separate and independent, came together to form a wave of impeachment support.어제는 광장에 촛불이 밝혀진 지 꼭 100일이 되는 날이었습니다.Feb. 5 marked the one hundredth day since the first candlelight rally was held toPresident Park and herChoi Soon-sil’s abuse of power.*denounce: 비난하다*confidante: 절친한 친구 (여성형)실제로 지난 100일간 광장은 한 명 그리고 또 한 명. 무수한 점들이 모여 실체를 나타내는 것처럼 진실의 실제 모습을 만들어냈습니다.Over the past hundred days, as each and every individual came together, countless small dots seemingly created aof the truth, in Seoul Plaza.*unison: 한마음으로*visual representation: 시각적 표상아마도 그것이 두려웠겠지요. 이를 가로막기 위해 처음으로 등장했던 것이 이른바 태블릿 PC 조작설이었고, 그 이후로 이 터무니없는 정치적 의도로 가득 찬 조작설은 광장의 또 한 쪽, 이른바 애국 세력이라 자칭하는 친박 단체들을 끌어들이는 도구로 동원됐습니다.Maybe that was what they were afraid of. The first attempt to block this movement was to argue that the tablet PC was a, and in the days that followed, this ridiculous argument was used as a tool to attract the supporters of President Park, and the pro-Park groups who claim themselves to be patriots.*fabrication: 날조, 가공그래서 참으로 오랜만에 '관제데모'라는 단어가 다시 등장했으며, 이 때문에 그래도 자발적으로 태극기를 들었을 다른 사람들의 진심까지 왜곡시켜 버린 광장의 다른 편.That is why the long-forgotten term “government-inspired demonstration” was mentioned again, distorting the intentions of protestors who voluntarily stood by the national flag.이제 막바지에 이르러 애초에 사상 초유의 국정농단을 초래한 책임을 나눠야 할 이들마저, 일제히 목소리를 높이고 있습니다.As theis, the ones that initially had a hand in themeddling in state affairs are raising their voice in unison.*deliberation of impeachment: 탄핵심의*come to an end: 막바지에 이르다*unprecedented: 사상초유의좌나 우의 문제가 아니라, 증오나 배척의 문제가 아니라, 단지 옳고 그름의 문제라고 아무리 곱씹고 곱씹어도 이미 정치적 목적을 가진 일부의 사람들은 오로지 옳고 그름의 판단만을 배제하도록 광장의 다른 편을 몰아가는 2017년 한국사회 한구석 일부의 퇴행적 자화상….Even though we repeatedly state that it’s not a matter of political left or right, not a matter of detest or exclusion, but a matter of right or wrong, someindividuals intentionally drive their opposition to ruling out the judgement of right and wrong in thisportrait of Korean society in 2017.*politically fueled: 정치적 목적을 가진*degenerating: 퇴행적점과 점. 수없이 작은 것들로 이뤄진 점묘화는 선으로 구성된 다른 그림을 그릴 때보다 훨씬 더 많은 시간이 필요하다고 합니다.Created by placing miniscule dot after dot, a pointillist painting is said to take much more time to complete than by painting with lines.그러나 점과 점이 모여 만들어낸 밀도와 색깔은 쉬이 흉내 내기 어려운 향기를 발산하지요.But theand hue created by the collection of dots emits a feeling that the painting is challenging to*density: 밀도*imitate: 흉내내다더구나 그것이 정직의 섬들이라면 말입니다.Even more so, if those dots are “islands of honesty.”오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.February 7, 2017Translated by Kim Jung-kyoonEdited by Brolley Genster