Farm close to Seoul is hit with foot and mouth disease

A quarantine official vaccinates cows against foot-and-mouth disease at a cattle farm in Gwangju on Wednesday as the deadly infectious disease affecting hoofed animals broke out in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday, after outbreaks in Boeun, North Chungcheong and Jeongeup, North Jeolla. [YONHAP] 충북 보은과 전북 정읍에 이어 수요일 경기 연천군에서 유제류 동물이 감염되는 구제역이 발생함에 따라 한 검역원이 광주의 한 농장에서 소들에게 구제역 백신을 접종하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, February 9, 2017Despite a 30-hourof cattle farms nationwide, a third was hit byon Wednesday. The farm is in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, making it the first in the greater Seoul area to be affected in this year’s*lockdown: 제재*foot-and-mouth disease: 구제역*outbreak: 발생전국적으로 30시간 동안 가축 이동제한을 실시했음에도 불구하고, 수요일 세번째 구제역이 발생했다. 수도권 지역에서는 처음으로 경기도 연천군의 한 농장에서 구제역이 발생했다.The Gyeonggi provincial government received a report from the farm at 10:40 a.m. saying 10were showing, including constantand*dairy cow: 젖소*symptom: 증상*drool: 침을 흘리다*blister: 수포가 생기다경기도청은 오전 10시40분쯤 농장으로부터 젖소 10마리가 계속 침을 흘리고 수포가 생기는 증상을 보인다는 보고를 받았다.The government has started to114 dairy cows on the farm to prevent the spread of the disease to other farms. There are 19 farms in a 3 kilometer (1.8 mile) radius of the Yeoncheon farm, with 529being raised, including pigs.*dispose of~ :~을 처리하다, ~을 없애다*livestock: 가축정부는 다른 농장으로 구제역이 확산하는 것을 방지하기 위해 해당 농장 젖소 114마리를 살처분하기 시작했다. 구제역이 발생한 연천군의 농장으로부터 반경 3킬로미터 이내에 19개 가축농장이 있고, 돼지를 포함해 가축 529마리가 사육되고 있다.The farm in Yeoncheon is 200 kilometers away from the farm in Boeun, North Chungcheong, where the disease was first detected Sunday. The following day a farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla, which is 100 kilometers away from Boeun, was hit, raising questions over how thewas spreading.*infection: 감염일요일에 충북 보은의 농장에서 구제역이 처음 발생했다. 연천군의 농장은 충북 보은으로부터 2백 킬로미터 떨어져 있다. 그 다음날엔 보은에서 1백 킬로미터 떨어져 있는 전북 정읍의 농장에서 구제역이 발생했다. 구제역이 어떻게 확산되고 있는지 여전히 의문투성이다.The government is investigating the travel history of the farmers andin Boeun. It has been reported that the farmer and his son traveled to Russia, China and Vietnam, where type O foot-and-mouth disease is common.*farmhand: 농장 노동자정부는 보은의 농장주와 농장 노동자들의 여행기록을 조사하고 있다. 농장주와 아들이 O형 구제역이 흔한 러시아, 중국, 베트남을 여행했다고 알려졌다.The last time Gyeonggi was infected with the disease was in April 2015 and the provinceburying over 40,000 livestock from 56 farms in eight counties.*end up ~ing: 결국 ~하게 되다경기도 지역에 구제역이 마지막으로 발생했던 시기는 2015년 4월이다. 그 해 경기도내 8개 군의 56개 농장에서 가축 4만여 마리를 땅에 묻었다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)