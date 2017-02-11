Loud pickets are not the answer (국문)

Every day, about a dozen protesters gather outside Lotte Department Store in Sogong-dong, central Seoul, with signs reading “Lotte must not provide site for Thaad” in Korean, English and Chinese. The protesters are members of a group called National Action for Peace Calling for Withdrawal of Thaad Deployment, which is against the controversial missile defense system that the United States plans to deploy.
Many tourists who see the protest stop to read the signs. On Feb. 8, a 41-year-old Chinese tourist surnamed Wang visiting Lotte Duty Free asked me, “I know what Thaad is in general but not the details. Is Lotte promoting Thaad deployment?”
I explained that the site where Thaad will be deployed, the Seongju Golf Course in North Gyeongsang, is owned by Lotte, and the company is in the process of selling the site to Korea’s Ministry of National Defense.
Wang was puzzled. “It is something that the Chinese and Korean governments should resolve,” he said. “Lotte shouldn’t be blamed. As a Chinese person, I oppose Thaad deployment, but I don’t want to see protests while sightseeing in Korea.”
Lotte is uncomfortable with the protest. Because organizers have obtained permission from the police to hold their rally, Lotte has no way of stopping them. The company is anxious that Chinese tourists might conclude from the protest that Lotte supports Thaad.
It was inevitable that Lotte would eventually give up its golf course for Thaad. When the government was selecting a site for the missile defense system, it was difficult for the company to refuse. A source at Lotte said, “Frankly, how can the government and Lotte have equal position in negotiations? Lotte didn’t volunteer to provide the site.”
Opinions about Thaad should be expressed freely. But it doesn’t have to be expressed in an aggressive manner. Koreans criticize the Chinese government’s “signature aggressiveness” in its retaliation against Thaad. Beijing wants to resolve the issue not by diplomatic means but through rough measures of retaliation against private companies.
When the Thaad controversy started at the end of last year, the Chinese government launched a tax probe and conducted safety inspections of Lotte operations in China. A 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) construction project in the northeastern city Shenyang was suspended.
Picketing outside a business is one nonviolent way to express opinions. But should protesters blame a specific company for collaborating with the government on Thaad, and with Chinese signs at a location frequented by Chinese tourists? The method is rough. They should understand that picketing could result in misunderstanding and discomfort.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 10, Page 29
*The author is an industrial news reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.
JANG JU-YOUNG
'乐天, 不要提供 萨德用地!(롯데, 사드부지 제공말라!)'
얼마 전부터 서울 소공동 롯데백화점 본점 앞에는 이런 문구의 피켓을 든 시위대가 나타났다. 자칭 사드배치철회범국민평화행동 소속 회원들이다. 매일 10명 내외가 한국어와 영어는 물론 중국어 문구의 피켓까지 들었다.
실제로 이곳을 지나던 관광객들은 발길을 멈추고 피켓을 유심히 바라봤다. 지난 8일 롯데면세점을 찾은 중국인 왕모(41·여)씨는 "사드가 뭔지 자세히는 모르지만 대강은 알고 있다. 그런데 롯데가 사드 배치를 추진 하는가"라고 기자에게 되물었다.
사드가 배치될 땅(경북 성주골프장)이 롯데의 소유이고, 이를 국방부에 팔기 위한 절차가 진행 중이라는 설명을 해주자 그는 의아한 표정을 지었다. 왕씨는 "중국 정부와 한국 정부가 풀어야 할 문제이지, 롯데에게 뭐라고 할 문제는 아닌 것 같다"면서 "중국인으로서 사드 배치에 반대하지만 관광 와서 이런 시위를 보고 싶진 않다"고 말했다.
롯데 측은 피켓 시위에 곤혹스러워 한다. 주최 측에서 관할경찰서에 신고를 하고 벌이는 시위라서 마땅히 막을 수 있는 방법도 없다. 하지만 중국인 관광객이 시위를 보고 롯데가 사드 배치에 적극적으로 나서는 것으로 여기지 않을까 전전긍긍이다.
롯데가 성주골프장을 사드부지로 내놓는다는 결정을 내린 것은 사실 어쩔 수 없는 측면이 있다. 정부가 정책적 차원에서 부지 선정을 하는데 최적의 땅을 소유한 기업이 끝까지 버티기 힘든 게 현실이다. 롯데 관계자는 "상식적으로 정부와 롯데가 수평적인 관계로 협의를 할 수 있겠느냐. 사드 부지를 롯데가 먼저 나서서 제공하겠다고 한 적도 없다"고 억울함을 토로했다.
사드 배치에 대한 의견 개진은 자유롭게 할 수 있어야 한다. 하지만 의견 개진 방법이 꼭 거칠어야 할 필요는 없다. 우리가 중국 정부의 사드 보복을 비판하는 이유도 그 특유의 '거침' 때문이다. 외교적인 방법 보다는 민간 기업에 대한 보복이라는 거친수단으로 문제를 해결하려 하기 때문이다.
실제로 지난해 말 사드 이슈가 불거지자 중국 정부는 롯데의 중국 법인 사업장 곳곳에 동시다발적인 세무조사와 소방점검에 나섰다. 3조원이 들어가는 선양(沈阳) 프로젝트 공사에 대해선 중단 명령을 내리기도 했다.
피켓 시위는 비폭력적인 의견 개진 방법 중 하나이긴 하다. 그러나 꼭 중국인이 많이 찾는 곳에서 눈에 띄는 중국어로 특정 기업이 사드 배치에 우호적이거나 협력적이라 식으로 여론몰이를 해야 할까. 이런 방법은 거칠고 효과도 크지 않을 것 같다. 오히려 중국인의 오해를 사거나 불쾌감을 줄 수도 있음을 헤아렸으면 한다.
장주영 산업부 기자