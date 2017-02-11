Rigging the mainsail (국문)
비상구를 찾지 못하는 보수 개혁
Feb 11,2017
Conservative voters are stranded at sea without a captain. The ship of the ruling conservative party was wrecked by the powerful scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her inner circle. Apart from the banner of being loyal or distant from the scandal-ridden president, neither of the factions have enough appeal to lure voters aboard.
Candidates from the conservative front are at the bottom in popularity polls. Yoo Seung-min of splinter Bareun Party and Gyeonggi Governor Nam Kyung-pil command pitiful approval ratings of around 5 percent and 1 percent. Contenders from the ruling Saenuri Party Rhee In-je, Won Yoo-chul and Ahn Sang-soo do not even get their names on the list. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, acting on behalf of impeached president, is now being courted as a replacement for Ban Ki-moon after the former UN chief abruptly bowed out of the race.
The Bareun Party, comprising conservative members jumping from the sinking ship that is the ruling Saenuri Party, fails to present persuasive conservative values or a cogent vision. Yoo pitches radical welfare programs by promising three-year child care leave and shorter work hours for salary-earners, but falls short of earning approval from the broader conservative population.
The party cannot carve out an individual identity with members who cannot even agree on the simple agenda of lowering the voting age and establishing a new anti-corruption investigation office. The party is drifting along without a rudder. Its approval rating has now hit 5.8 percent, trailing behind the liberal Justice Party’s 6.8 percent.
Thanks to Park’s die-hard loyalists, the Saenuri Party maintains 13.8 percent. But the supporting base is fragile since the party does not attempt to atone for its leader’s excesses and recreate itself. It seems to hang onto the lifesaver of acting president Hwang’s rising likability, but nearly 70 percent of the population is against his running for president. In other words, that lifebuoy won’t help when the tsunami comes. Meanwhile, the party has decided to change its name, which amounts to moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic.
The conservative camp is stumbling because it cannot completely free itself from the president. Park maintains innocence even as 18 staff from her secretariat and cabinet, including the chief of staff, have been indicted on multiple offenses. She lost her dignity by blaming her aides.
A state cannot run on a single conservative and liberal engine. Even if it loses governing power, the conservative force must provide an anchor to keep governance moored. Park must stop with all her desperate effort to delay the trial. The Saenuri Party also should divorce from the pro-Park group and prove itself to be a new party. The Bareun Party must demonstrate what exactly it means by reform. When this has been done, then the conservative voice can be restored and it will be smooth sailing to the shores of success.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 10, Page 30
참회와 비전 제시 없는 분열된 보수
모르쇠 대통령 그림자도 보수 망친다
반성과 혁신으로 유권자 마음 얻어야
대한민국 보수층 유권자들은 길을 잃었다. 이 땅의 보수 진영이 비상구를 찾아내지 못하고 있는 까닭이다. 박근혜-최순실 게이트의 한복판에서 친박과 비박으로 갈라섰지만 그 어느 쪽도 합리적인 보수 개혁의 길을 제시하지 못하고 있다.
무엇보다 보수 진영의 대선주자들이 역대 최약체로 불릴 만큼 지지율이 바닥이다. 바른정당의 유승민 의원과 남경필 경기지사는 각각 5%와 1%대에도 진입하지 못하고 있다. 새누리당 주자들인 이인제 전 의원, 원유철·안상수 의원은 후보로 거론하기조차 민망할 정도다. 가장 유력했던 반기문 전 유엔 사무총장이 낙마한 뒤 그 반사이익은 황교안 대통령 권한대행이 모두 가져가는 황당한 상황이다.
바른정당의 고전은 합리적이고 건전한 보수층이 믿고 의지할 만한 설득력 있는 보수의 가치와 비전을 제시하지 못하고 있기 때문이다. 유승민 의원이 육아휴직 3년, 칼퇴근 보장 등 복지공약으로 외연확장을 노리고 있지만 기울어진 운동장을 바로잡기에는 역부족이다. 당은 당대로 18세 투표권, 고위공직자비리수사처 신설 문제 등에서 갈팡질팡하는 등 확실한 정체성을 보여주지 못하고 있다. 소속 의원들마저 저마다 따로 노는 느낌이다. 그러다 보니 어제 발표된 여론조사에서 바른정당의 지지율이 5.8%로 정의당(6.8%)에도 밀리는 것이 크게 이상해 보이지 않는다.
새누리당이 오히려 박근혜 대통령 지지층을 확고히 붙잡아 13.8%의 지지를 얻고 있다. 하지만 국정농단에 대한 참회와 반성의 모습을 보여주지 못하고 있어 건강한 보수 유권자들로 지지세를 확장하기에는 한계가 분명하다. 황 권한대행에 일말의 기대를 걸고 있지만 비호감도와 출마 반대 의사가 70%에 가까운 만큼 유권자들이 마음을 쉽게 열어 줄 것 같지 않다. 당명을 ‘자유한국당’으로 바꾼다지만 친박 패권의 인적 청산 없이 이름만 바꾸는 것은 유권자들이 너무나 많이 봐온 ‘데자뷔’일 뿐이다.
보수진영이 탈출구를 찾지 못하는 까닭은 박 대통령의 그림자가 여전히 짙게 드리우고 있는 데도 원인이 있다. 자신을 보좌했던 비서실장과 수석비서관, 장·차관을 비롯해 18명이 구속됐는데 여전히 아무 것도 모른다고 부인하고, 혐의를 측근들에게 떠넘기는 태도를 취하고 있는 대통령의 품격 잃은 모습에서 보수층 유권자들조차 느꼈던 환멸을 지우기 어려운 것이다.
보수나 진보 어느 한쪽만으로는 국가경영이 제대로 이뤄질 수 없다. 정권을 잡지 못하더라도 건전한 야당세력이 굳건해야만 국가가 치우치지 않고 똑바로 나아갈 수 있다는 것은 자명한 이치다. 파국을 바라지 않는다면 대통령은 헌재 심판을 늦추려는 꼼수를 버리고 당당하게 재판에 임해야 한다. 새누리당도 시대착오적인 친박세력에 의존해 연명할 생각을 버리고 치열한 반성과 그 이상의 혁신을 통해 새롭게 태어났음을 입증해야 한다. 바른정당 역시 스스로 내세웠던 개혁보수가 어떤 모습인지 유권자들에게 내보여야 한다. 그것만이 보수가 살 길이고 보수와 진보가 상생하는 길이며 대한민국이 나아갈 길이다.