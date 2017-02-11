The archers won’t survive (국문)

The new foreign and security officials under hawkish U.S. President Donald Trump have turned decisively tougher on North Korea as it claims to be ready to blast off long-distance ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads capable of reaching U.S. territory.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington should come up with a “new approach to pro-actively address” threats from North Korea in its continuing pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that pose a direct threat to the United States. To address these concerns, the United States should “keep all options on the table, from the threat of military force to the willingness to remain open to diplomacy,” he said in a written answer to questions ahead of Senate confirmation hearing.
The last time Washington was so blunt about a possible attack on North Korea was in 2001 when the it learned of the regime’s uranium enrichment program.
Tillerson also mentioned the option of secondary sanctions to prevent further assistance to North Korea from China or others. Concerns about North Korea also dominated on Capitol Hill. James Inhofe, senior member on the U.S. Armed Services Committee, in a committee meeting earlier this week questioned U.S. capabilities in the Korean Peninsula should the U.S. military be preoccupied with engagements in the Middle East, as it cannot fight two wars at the same time.
Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, called for reinforcement in the capabilities to strike North Korean military facilities.
“Defense is not enough,” he said. “If you are not also able to kill the archers, we will never be able to catch enough arrows.”
The belligerent tone in Washington has been raised in response to nuclear saber-rattling from North Korea. Its leader, Kim Jong-un, in his New Year’s address, boasted that his country was in the final stages of building an ICBM capable of reaching the United States.
Beijing, meanwhile, helped little to contain Pyongyang. If the Kim dynasty crumbles, China would be flooded with refuges. North Korea must remember it is inviting doom should it continue. China, too, should be more engaged. Peace in the Korean Peninsula must be a priority.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 11, Page 26
북한의 핵 개발과 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)에 대한 미국의 대응 분위기가 갈수록 강경해지고 있다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 지난 7일 청문회 서면답변에서 북한 핵ㆍICBM 관련, “모든 옵션이 테이블 위에 있다”고 말했다. ‘모든 옵션’은 미국이 군사적 수단을 배제하지 않는다는 표현이다.
2001년 북한의 고농축 우라늄(HEU)프로그램이 노출되면서 당시 도널드 럼즈펠드 미 국방장관이 언급한 이후 16년만에 처음 등장했다. 틸러슨 장관은 또 북한과 거래하는 중국 등 제3국 기업을 제재하는 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’을 실시하겠다고도 했다. 북한 핵과 ICBM에 대한 미국의 위기감은 여기서 그치지 않는다. 지난 7∼8일 미 상ㆍ하원에서 한반도 전쟁 발생에 따른 미군의 대비태세가 거론됐다. 짐 인호프 상원 군사위 소위원장은 “미국은 동시에 (2개의 전쟁에서)싸울 수 없는데 가장 신경 쓰이는 것 가운데 하나가 한반도”라고 말했다, 미국이 중동 등에서 전쟁을 치르는 동안 한반도에서 전쟁이 생길 때 미국이 감당할 수 있는 지를 지적한 것이다. 빈센트 브룩스 한미연합사령관은 지난 7일 “미군은 반드시 공격(선제타격) 역량을 확보해야 한다”고 강조했었다. 미국 조야에서 ‘한반도 전쟁’‘(대북)선제타격’이 계속해서 거론되는 모든 책임은 북한에 있다. 북한 김정은 국무위원장이 신년사에서 “(미국을 표적으로 하는)ICBM 발사 마감단계”라고 밝혔기 때문이다. 중국도 북한의 핵 개발을 억제하기는커녕 사실상 방조했다. 중국이 말로는 유엔 안보리의 대북경제제재에 참여한다고 했지만 북ㆍ중간 경제교류는 별로 줄지 않았다. 문제는 북 핵ㆍ미사일로 한반도에 전쟁이 나면 한국은 당연히 엄청난 피해를 입겠지만, 북한과 중국도 결코 피해갈 수 없다는 점이다. 김정은 정권이 붕괴될 수도 있다. 한반도에서 전쟁을 예방하기 위해 북한은 비핵화에 적극 나서야 한다. 어떤 도발도 큰 재앙을 초래할 수 있다. 중국도 실효성 있는 대북제재에 동참해야 한다. 정부와 차기 대선주자들역시 '한반도 평화' 관리에 최우선 방점을 찍어야 할 것이다.