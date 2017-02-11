Choi Yoo-jung, Kim Do-yeon head to U.S. to train

Idol singers Choi Yoo-jung and Kim Do-yeon formerly of the now-disbanded girl group I.O.I will head to the United States for training.According to an official statement from the singers’ agency Fantagio on Friday, the two will board a flight on Tuesday for the sake of “recharging” and “training as artists.”The agency said that the two will receive vocal and dance training from music producers such as Lauren Giraldo from Timbaland’s company Ole Music, and Jose Lopez, who has produced for artists such as Pitbull, B.O.B, and Mac Miller.“We believed that Choi Yoo-jung and Kim Do-yeon needed to rest after promoting with I.O.I for a whole year, while also thinking it necessary that they experience a bigger world,” said the company. “By resting overseas and meeting various artists, they will be prepared for new musical challenges in the future.”The company said that the two singers will remain in the United States for a month, and will continue to train until their planned debuts.By Chung Jin-hong